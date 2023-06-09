x

June 9, 2023

Greek High Court Bars Jailed Extremist from June 25 Elections Ballot

June 9, 2023
By The National Herald
Elias Kasidiaris. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Tatiana Bollari)
Elias Kasidiaris. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Tatiana Bollari)

ATHENS – The imprisoned former spokesman for the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party has seen another attempt at himself on the elections ballot for a second round on June 25 rejected.

Greece’s Supreme Court ruled that Ilias Kasidiaris cannot stand as a candidate in the June 25 election after being blocked from a first on May 21 because of a law brought by the former ruling New Democracy banning parties and candidates convicted of major crimes.

Kasidiaris had tried an end-around previously by putting someone else as the leader of his Ellines (Greeks) party and this time said he was an Independent candidate representing a coalition instead of a political party.

The high court though said that was a ruse to get around the law and didn’t buy his argument, declaring he was trying to run under the guise of an Independent but still leader of a banned party.

New Democracy and the PASOK-KINAL Movement for Change had put arguments before the court declaring that Kasidiaris was trying to disguise himself in asking for the ban.

The major opposition SYRIZA refused to join in the argument after earlier saying the initial prohibition guidelines were too broad and too vague and should targeted only the Ellines (Greeks) party.

Kasidiaris, 42, was a Member of Parliament from 2012-19 for Golden Dawn before it was broken up with the convictions of its lawmakers, leaders and dozens of members convicted of running a criminal gang.

He was sentenced in 2020 to 13 years in jail along with them after the court found they were guilty of a number of crimes including attacks against migrants, refugees and left-wing activists, one of them for the murder of anti-Fascist hip-hop artist Pavlos Fyssas in 2013.

