Greek High Court Bars Extreme-Right Spartiates from EU Elections

Politics

VIOLENT INCIDENT IN PARLIAMENT DURING THE DISCUSSION OF THE MINISTRY OF CULTURE'S BILL (MICHALIS KARAGIANNIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The ultra-rightist Spartiates (Spartans) party in Greece’s Parliament has been prohibited by the Supreme Court from participating in June elections for the European Parliament seen as a litmus test for the ruling New Democracy.

The high court’s final roster of parties allowed to take part didn’t include the Spartiates, a marginal party with only seven seats in Greece’s 300-member Parliament, following challenges by New Democracy, PASOK and the New Left.

The Spartans are being investigated for links with convicted members of the now-defunct neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn and its former spokesman, Ilias Kasidiaris, said to have been its real leader from his jail cell.

Prosecution has begun against Spartan parliamentary members for potential parliamentary and electoral fraud although the electoral court hasn’t decided on the legitimacy of the lawmakers.

In a unanimous ruling, the Supreme Court said that 31 out of 46 total parties will be allowed to be in the June 9 elections, with reports that 14 didn’t submit a required 20,000 euro ($21,393) fee.

The decision came as a fracas broke out in the Parliament in which a Spartiates lawmaker, Kontantinos Floros, was arrested after assaulting Greek Solution member Vassilis Grammenos after words broke out between them.

It began during a discussion of whether to lift the immunity of Greek Solution leader Kyriakos Velopoulos, who has been sued for defamation by a retired Naval officer, Floros’ father.

Foros had asked to speak on the issue despite the conflict of interest but was told by the parliamentary spokesman for Greek Solution Constantinos Chitas that regulations wouldn’t allow it.

Floros shouted that “this will be decided by judges,” which led to Grammenos screaming at him, “shut up, you trash!” The fight ensued when the two stepped outside the plenary and Floros hit Grammenos and threw him to the floor.

Grammenos was taken to the Parliament’s clinic for aid and Floros was arrested after Parliament Speaker Konstantinos Tassoulas called the incident “brutal behavior” and asked for Floros to be expelled for 15 days.

“When we were making the procedural rules of the Parliament we thought we were addressing fundamentally rational people,” he told lawmakers, adding that this penalty is “very light compared with the vulgarity and brutality of his behavior.”

He also warned that Floros’ immunity from prosecution will be lifted to face possible lawsuit by his victim and Velopoulos said it was “unthinkable” for politicians to act that way.

“Do you know what is the difference between humans and other animals? Animals may react if you bother them. But man differs in mind, judgment and logic, which some people do not have here, unfortunately,” he said.

Grammenos reportedly told Floros, “I’ll f–k your mother, I’ll send you to prison with ankle bracelets,” to which “come out here and say that to my face,” the fighting words leading to real fighting.