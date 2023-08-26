Greek Heritage Team Bringing Awareness of Hockey to Greece

Community

CORAL SPRINGS, FL – A Greek team is participating in an international ice hockey tournament for the first time in more than a decade. The Greek Heritage team was put together by devoted Hellenes and hockey devotees led by Tassos Kirkos, Spiros Anastos, and Panos Mavridis and the fast and chilly action is taking place at this time, late summer, at the 2023 Amerigol Latam Cup in Florida.

To participate in the tournament taking place at Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs and runs from August 23-27, players must have family ties to the country they hope to represent.

According to a news release, “the mission of the Amerigol International Hockey Association is to provide hockey players in Latin America, the Caribbean and other non-traditional hockey markets around the world the opportunity to showcase their talent and raise awareness of hockey in their countries, while at the same time growing the game within these same communities in North America.” The endeavor is supported by the Florida Panthers, the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA).

When thinking about countries that dominate the sport of hockey, obviously Greece does not come to mind…but neither was it the case with basketball 100 years ago – and the country is now a powerhouse in that sport. It should also be noted that there is more ‘winter sport’ activity in Greece than people realize – with skiing facilities on the Greek mainland, the Peloponnese – and even on the island of Crete.

The Greek Heritage Team is one of two new participants in this fifth annual Amerigol LATAM Cup – Armenia, better known for ice and snow than Greece, also joins for the first time.

Entrepreneur Niko Porikos, Founder and CEO of Nikomerce is one of the Greek players, and he spoke to The National Herald about the team and related endeavors. He was born and raised in Ann Arbor, MI, deep in hockey country. His father is from Athens and his mom has roots near Tripoli.

Porikos played soccer growing up – a game with a similar shape and rhythm but slower pace than hockey. “I fell in love with hockey at 8-years-old… it was my goal to play hockey at the University of Michigan and I was able to accomplish that” while undertaking international studies as well as sales and marketing.

That is where his hockey career ended – “but I came out of mini-retirement to play in this tournament” at the age of 30, he said.

Porikos said that the outfit is properly known as The Greek Heritage Team. He explained that there was a team back in 2012 that was the International Hockey Federation (IHF) official Greek National Team, but due to the requirement that countries have Olympics-sized rinks, Greece had to drop out. The Amerigol Latam Cup participants are all in the same situation.

“The organizers put this team together to bring the awareness of hockey back to Greece.” The new team has younger and more recent hockey players than the earlier group, and Kirkos and Anastos are respectively the GM and coach.

“We have players from a bunch of different skill levels, ages and leagues they’ve played in.” The age range is 18-40 and includes current and ‘retired’ players.

The team played Argentina on August 23, but after jumping out to a 2-0, they lost 7-2. Their next games are against Mexico and Lebanon.

If They Build It, They Will Skate

Nikos is still excited about the team’s prospects this year, but they are in ‘building for the future’ mode and in the midst of an effort to find sponsors.

“The main goal is to build a rink in Greece and the cost ranges from 500,000 to a couple of million euros, depending on what kind of rink they want to build. Our goal this August is to raise awareness and move in the right direction.”

Another one of the players is George Makricostas of Weirton, WV. When asked how his family reacted to his representing Greece, he said “his family was beyond excited for George to represent Greece and they can’t wait to see what this does for the future of Greek hockey… hockey isn’t the biggest sport in Greece, so they all hope this can help expand the game.”

Also on the roster for Team Greece are the cousins of Anaheim Ducks star forward Trevor Zegras, Billy and Brady, the former University of Michigan forward Niko Porikos, UNLV Club forward Angelos Tsalafos, goalie Demetri Condolios of the United States Premier Hockey League, forward Sotirois Karageorgos, and defenseman George Manolis, among others.

The schedule of play is available online: https://shorturl.at/htuRV and the entire tournament will be live streamed with free access through FloHockey (previously HockeyTV).

