x

August 28, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 72ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

United States

Greek Heritage Hockey Visits South Florida

August 28, 2023
By The National Herald
DSC07273
Coach and team on the bench. (Photo: Michael DeLeonardis)

CORAL SPRINGS, FL – The Amerigol LATAM Cup in South Florida hosted by the Florida Panthers August 23-27 featured the Greek Heritage Team. The highlight of the tournament was the team’s 5-0 shutout victory against Team Mexico, an action-packed match that drew hockey fans from across the country to watch the game.

The Greek Heritage Team has started accumulating a rapidly-growing list of players who wish to fulfill the eligibility requirements to eventually play for the national Greek team. These requirements would include acquiring Greek citizenship and a Greek passport and playing two hockey seasons in a soon-to-be-restarted Greek Hockey League within an 18-month span uninterrupted by playing hockey formally in another country.

Left to right: Erin Ryan, DOP Foundation Executive Board member, AHEPA member and Greek Heritage player George Makricostas, and Effie Kirkiles, National Maids of Athena Advisor
(Photo: Eugenia Makricostas)

Greek ice hockey leaders and the Greek Heritage Team are committed to growing the sport within the country of their families through efforts to bring the National Team back to International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship competition by providing structure, resources, and adequate coaching to the children currently playing or wishing to play hockey in Greece, and to build a permanent ice arena in the country to foster continuous growth and development.

The biggest goal remains building an NHL-sized ice rink in the county. The cost to build a temporary rink under an indoor golf style dome is estimated between 150,000-200,000 uuros and would qualify as a rink according to the IIHF standards and allow the National Team to return to World Championship competition.

The Greek Hertiage Hockey Club.
(Photo: Michael DeLeonardis)

The second option is finding donors that would have interest in owning and bringing a permanently structured ice rink to the country, ideally in Thessaloniki, where travel to other neighboring countries for competition would be easier. The estimated cost for construction of such a facility would be between 1-2 million Euros, with plans for either option to be completed by Spring 2025.

The team has jerseys and other merchandise available at www.whjcanada.com where 50% of the proceeds go towards building an arena in Greece. There is also a website for donations to assist with raising funds: https://www.gofundme.com/f/greek-heritage-team-funding and the IIHF has promised financial assistance for a facility once the team is closer to its fundraising goals.

RELATED

United States
Another Successful ‘Blue Dream’ Summer Gala of the Church of the Hamptons

SOUTHAMTON, NY – The annual ‘Blue Dream’ philanthropic dinner-dance of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary – the Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons was once again a great success.

United States
Stephen Spyrou’s Twisted Greek Food Truck Named Ohio Area’s Best
United States
Shooting Incident Near Astoria Park

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.