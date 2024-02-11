x

February 11, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Society

Greek Health Ministry Will Pay for Long-Delayed Hospital Surgeries

February 11, 2024
By The National Herald
Photo: Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos, file
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos, file)

ATHENS – In a bid to ease a backlog of some 50,000 operations – some delayed more than a year – Greece’s Health ministry said it will pay for the surgeries for those on waiting lists the longest.

They have been pending at the National Health System in afternoon surgeries and will be financed by funds from the European Union Recovery and Resilience Fund and are due to start in April.

The ministry said it’s being done as an incentive for doctors to do more afternoon surgeries and cut the waiting times that grew when elective surgeries had to be set aside during the waning COVID-19 pandemic.

There are currently 102,634 surgeries pending across the country, with the most common procedures being cataract removal, knee replacement, cholecystectomy, hip replacement, and tonsillectomy.

There’s also a shortage of doctors and staff in public hospitals, so severe at one major children’s hospital in Athens that surgeries have been postponed except for emergencies.

RELATED

Society
Ahead of Meeting Mitsotakis, Greek Farmers Keep Up Aid Protests

ATHENS - Although Greek farmers have been promised some additional state aid, they are continuing protests demanding more and using tractors to block some roads before a meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Politics
Greek PM Mitsotakis Visits HORECA Exhibition
Politics
Kasselakis: We Deserve a Better Country

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Pakistan’s Ex-PM Sharif Says He Will Seek Coalition Government after Trailing Imprisoned Rival Khan

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif changed tack on Friday and said he will seek to form a coalition government after his party trailed independent candidates backed by his imprisoned rival, Imran Khan, in parliamentary election results.

ATHENS - Although Greek farmers have been promised some additional state aid, they are continuing protests demanding more and using tractors to block some roads before a meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

ATHENS - In a bid to ease a backlog of some 50,000 operations - some delayed more than a year - Greece’s Health ministry said it will pay for the surgeries for those on waiting lists the longest.

MELBOURNE - This is the naked truth.

FEBRUARY 12TH: On this day in 1954, Tzimis (‘Tzimakos’ as he was often called) Panousis, the Greek singer, songwriter, and stand-up comedian, was born to a refugee family from Asia Minor.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.