Greek Health Ministry Will Pay for Long-Delayed Hospital Surgeries

ATHENS – In a bid to ease a backlog of some 50,000 operations – some delayed more than a year – Greece’s Health ministry said it will pay for the surgeries for those on waiting lists the longest.

They have been pending at the National Health System in afternoon surgeries and will be financed by funds from the European Union Recovery and Resilience Fund and are due to start in April.

The ministry said it’s being done as an incentive for doctors to do more afternoon surgeries and cut the waiting times that grew when elective surgeries had to be set aside during the waning COVID-19 pandemic.

There are currently 102,634 surgeries pending across the country, with the most common procedures being cataract removal, knee replacement, cholecystectomy, hip replacement, and tonsillectomy.

There’s also a shortage of doctors and staff in public hospitals, so severe at one major children’s hospital in Athens that surgeries have been postponed except for emergencies.