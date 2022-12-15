x

December 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 31ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Society

Greek Health Ministry Sets Terms for Anti-Vaxxers Work Return

December 15, 2022
By The National Herald
Photo: Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos, file
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos, file)

ATHENS – Greek health care workers suspended for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 are going back to the job – but they’ll have to meet a number of conditions to do so to ensure public safety.

They were the only ones punished in the civil sector after the New Democracy government let other anti-vaxxers eventually have the same privileges as the vaccinated to go into public gathering places.

Now the unvaccinated health staff – except doctors – who return to work as of Jan. 1, 2023 must wear a high-protection mask and submit to two Coronavirus tests a week, the Health Ministry said,  with no explanation why doctors were exempted.

They are being returned after a court order that the ministry decried but said by which it would reluctantly abide. The suspended had lost their pay during their time off the job.

The decision by the ministry was alsos based on recommendation by its Coronavirus specialists committee, while a decision on the protocol doctors will follow is pending, said the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency ANA-MPA.

“For doctors, where the greatest concern lies for their return to work, there will be another meeting,” the ministry said, while Health Minister Thanos Plevris said he’ll await the committee’s final recommendations.

RELATED

Politics
US Army Chief of Staff Visits Athens, Meets with Greek Armed Forces Chiefs

ATHENS - Hellenic National Defense General Staff (HNDSG) Chief, General Constantine Floros, met with visiting Chief of Staff of the United States Army, General James C.

VIDEO
Mitsotakis: We Are Close to Being Able to Impose a Cap on the Price of Natural Gas (Video)
Economy
Finance Minister Presses Greek Banks to Aid Indebted Customers

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Mitsotakis: We Are Close to Being Able to Impose a Cap on the Price of Natural Gas (Video)

BRUSSELS - We are close to being able to impose a cap on the price of natural gas, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, among other things, upon his arrival at the European leaders' summit in Brussels on Thursday.

ATHENS – Greek health care workers suspended for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 are going back to the job – but they'll have to meet a number of conditions to do so to ensure public safety.

BRUSSELS - We are close to being able to impose a cap on the price of natural gas, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, among other things, upon his arrival at the European leaders' summit in Brussels on Thursday.

NEW YORK — The Federal Reserve's move Wednesday to raise its key rate by a half-point brought it to a range of 4.

NEW YORK – A dreamy Greek getaway on the Cycladic island of Amorgos awaits participants in the retreat offered by Yia Mas and Lulu Soni scheduled for July 3-10, 2023.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.