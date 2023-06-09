x

June 9, 2023

Greek Health Ministry Probing Deaths of Patients Without Ambulances

June 9, 2023
By The National Herald
EKAB
(File Photo: KONTARINIS GIORGOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The Greek Health Ministry said it will look into the circumstances that led to the deaths of a pregnant 19-year-old about to give birth and a 63-year-old woman taken to a hospital in a pickup truck after neither got ambulances.

The National First Aid Center (EKAB) is investigating why it took more than 1 ½ hours for an ambulance to reach the home of the teen and other complaints about lagging service.

A probe would look at a series of problems over the administration of the public ambulances and response times as well as the role of paramedics and dispatching the vehicles and crews and priorities.

The teen died in an Athens neighborhood after she went into contractions and her family called for an ambulance and then called again which led to a medical team being sent too late.

Media reports said an investigation has been ordered to find out what happened and the cause of death will come after an examination by a forensic pathologist on the girl’s body.

The 63-year-old woman died on Kos amid a review over improving medical care and facilities on islands where there are shortages, especially those favored by tourists who overwhelm the infrastructure and facilities.

