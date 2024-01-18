Greek Health Minister Wants Hospitals to Meet Budgets, Reduce Waits

Politics

ATHENS – Greek public hospitals – complaining of understaffing and equipment shortages – will have to stick to budgets and still find ways to reduce long waiting times in emergency rooms, Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis said.

While Greece’s economy is roaring back and benefiting from European Union Recovery Funds aid and there’s not enough doctors, the hospitals still must find ways to hold down costs, he said.

There’s also often long waits for surgeries but Georgiadis – who had been Health Minister in a previous government – said the hospitals will be scrutinized, citizens complaints will be heard and that he’ll make “sudden and unannounced visits.” “These budgets, which have been based on the actual spending you did last year, must be adhered to. And the responsibility rests with you. We will be watching. Administrations that I will see month after month that fall short of the budget can know now that they will not continue,” he said, reported Kathimerini.

“Those of you who decide to stay, stay on the condition that you give your best until the last day. And to those who apply to continue in office, when the time comes for me to select the new administration, our cooperation and your performance during that time will be the key criteria,” he told administrators.

He said the hospital budget for 2024 is 2.9 billion euros ($3.16 billion), a fraction of the 20 billion euros ($21.79 billion) brought in by tourism alone and as the government is touting Greece’s economic growth.

The government it’s also going to recruit more doctors and add 10,000 jobs to the National Health System (ESY) while hospitals are dealing with patient frustration in emergency rooms where there’s been violence over long waits.