Greek Health Minister Says Doctor Organ Selling Claims False

ATHENS – Greek Health Minister Thanos Plevris rebutted as false allegations made by the lawyer of a mother charged with killing her three children that a doctor was selling organs abroad.

The woman, Roula Pispirigou, is on trial in the case that shocked the country and her attorney has made a series of unproven claims against almost everyone involved, from testifying doctors to the judiciary.

That included an allegation that that the head of pediatric intensive care at Patra University Hospital, Andreas Iliadis, was selling organs, which Plevris told SKAI TV was provocative and false.

Plevris said that doctors targeted by the lawyer in an apparent attempt to discredit them – along with other witnesses against his client – would get legal protection although it wasn’t said if they would sue for libel, common in Greece.

Pispirigou, from the western port city of Patra, is accused of killing her three daughters in 2019 and 2021. She was arrested in March of 2022 after an anesthetic drug was found in tissue samples taken from one of her children, Georgina, who died after a long hospital stay.

The mother is also accused of killing her two other children, Malena, 3, and Iris, 6 months old, which were initially attributed to liver failure and a suspect heart condition, now disputed during trial.

Prosecutors said she poisoned Georgina, 9, in January, 2022 with a cat anaesthetic but she said medical problems were the reason for all three dying with some testimony indicating otherwise.