x

April 7, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 63ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

Politics

Greek Health Minister Says Doctor Organ Selling Claims False

April 7, 2023
By The National Herald
ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣΕΙΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΑΡΣΗ ΤΩΝ ΜΕΤΡΩΝ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ ΚΟΡΟΝΟΪΟ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΥΠ. ΥΓΕΙΑΣ ΘΑΝΟ ΠΛΕΥΡΗ(ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Health Minister Thanos Plevris. (Photo by Michalis Karagiannis/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Greek Health Minister Thanos Plevris rebutted as false allegations made by the lawyer of a mother charged with killing her three children that a doctor was selling organs abroad.

The woman, Roula Pispirigou, is on trial in the case that shocked the country and her attorney has made a series of unproven claims against almost everyone involved, from testifying doctors to the judiciary.

That included an allegation that that the head of pediatric intensive care at Patra University Hospital, Andreas Iliadis, was selling organs, which Plevris told SKAI TV was provocative and false.

Plevris said that doctors targeted by the lawyer in an apparent attempt to discredit them – along with other witnesses against his client – would get legal protection although it wasn’t said if they would sue for libel, common in Greece.

Pispirigou, from the western port city of Patra, is accused of killing her three daughters in 2019 and 2021, which she has denied and her attempt to remove Pispirgou was arrested in March of 2002 year after an anesthetic drug was found in tissue samples taken from one of her children, Georgina, who died after a long hospital stay.

The mother is also accused of killing her two other children, Malena, 3, and Iris, 6 months old, which were initially attributed to liver failure and a suspect  heart condition, now disputed during trial.

Prosecutors said she poisoned Georgina, 9, in January, 2022 with a cat anaesthetic but she said medical problems were the reason for all three dying with some testimony indicating otherwise.

RELATED

Society
Tourism Jobs Going Begging, Greece Recruiting 167,925 Foreigners

ATHENS - With unemployment falling to 10.

Politics
New Democracy, PASOK Aim Block On Neo-Nazis in Greek Elections
Society
Virtual Assistant at the Consular Authorities Available in 19 Languages

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.