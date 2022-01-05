Greek Health Min Sees Around 50K COVID Cases on Wednesday

Society

ATHENS – Health Minister Thanos Plevris, in an interview with Skai TV on Wednesday, forecast that the number of new Covid cases will be roughly the same as Tuesday, at around 50,000.

Referring to the vaccination certificate, he said: “It has been locked that the seven-month certificate will apply to all ages, so that if someone has not received the booster shot in the seven-month window, he or she will be considered unvaccinated.” Announcements to this effect will be made in the coming days, he added.

Plevris also gave assurances that no patient with the ‘Omicron’ variant has so far been intubated in Greece since it was first detected in the country on December 20 and added that “in this context, the increase in cases in itself should not be a deterrent to the opening of schools.”