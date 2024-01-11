Greek Group Tutoring, Inc. of Boston Welcomes 2024!

United States

The vasilopita event of Greek Group Tutoring was held at the Greek-American Political Club in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo: Courtesy of Greek Group Tutoring)

BOSTON – Greek Group Tutoring, Inc. (GGT) of Lexington, MA ushered in the new year with a family celebration of student performances and a vasilopita cutting on January 6.

Marika Groussis, Director of Education, welcomed family members and guests and introduced GGT’s faculty, Popi Moustaka, Eleni Kosmidi, Demetra Grompou, and Elaine Kakamboua.

Marika thanked President Thanasi Bikopoulo, and the members of the Greek American Political Club for inviting GGT to host the event at their facility located in Cambridge, MA.

Following the prayer and singing of the Greek national anthem, GGT students ranging in ages from 4 to 12 enthusiastically performed New Year’s songs including ‘Trigona Kalanta’, ‘Paei O Palios o Hronos’, and ‘Kalanta ton Foton’.

The presentation concluded with the traditional cutting of the vasilopita followed by refreshments, music, and dancing. The event also featured a photo booth, and crafts for the children.

Students, parents, ‘yiayiades’ and ‘papoudes’ – grandparents – and other invited guests shared in the joy of this family gathering as they celebrated the continued success of Greek Group Tutoring’s educational mission to promote the Greek language, history, culture, and traditions, and to instill a love of their Greek heritage in the children while perpetuating an understanding and respect of Hellenic ideals.

GG Tutoring is a private after school program founded in the fall of 2017 by a group of passionate, parent volunteers and experienced, dedicated teachers. GGT has quickly gained a reputation for its progressive approach, fostering the whole child through multi-disciplinary classroom learning experiences, enrichment programs, extracurricular activities, and community events.

Greek Group Tutoring, Inc. is a tax exempt educational organization as described in the Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

Www.ggtutoring.com.