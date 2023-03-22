Greek Group Tutoring Celebrates the 25th of Marchω

Default Category

The students of Greek Group Tutoring during the 25th of March celebration on March 18 in Lexington, MA. Photo: Courtesy of Greek Group Tutoring

LEXINGTON, MA – Greek Group Tutoring (GGT) held its first in-person 25th of March celebration since 2019 on March 18 in Lexington. The event was standing room only with close to 200 in attendance as parents, grandparents, GGT friends and community members gathered to witness the culmination of months of rehearsals and preparation by GGT students and their devoted teachers.

Close to 50 students dressed in traditional costumes were welcomed warmly as they marched into the auditorium proudly bearing the Greek and American flags. Director of Education Marika Groussis welcomed GGT families, friends and invited guests. Following the opening prayer and National Anthems, students recited poems including Feggaraki mou Lambro, Zeto H Ellada, Oi eroes tou 1821, Yiortaze H Patrida, quoted famous Greek heroes, and performed the play, To Kryfo Scholio.

GGT had the pleasure of welcoming its guest speaker Kelly Polychroniou, MA, Master Lecturer in Modern Greek and Head of the Modern Greek Language Program of the Department of Classical Studies at Boston University. Professor Polychroniou thanked GGT for the invitation and addressed the audience on the topic of ‘The Importance of Preserving Our Greek Language.’ Polychroniou shared her perspective on the topic as a linguist, Professor of Greek language and culture, and as a Greek. She quoted the father of Modern Linguistics Noam Chomsky, Greek poets including Nobel Laureate Odysseas Elytis, and more specifically Georgios Seferis who in his acceptance speech for the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1963 stated: “I belong to a small country. It is a small country, but its tradition is immense and has been handed down through the centuries without interruption. The Greek language has never ceased to be spoken. It has undergone the changes that all living things experience, but there has never been a gap.”

GGT was also honored to invite Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of New England President Vasilis Kafkas to the stage. He warmly congratulated the students on their performance and thanked teachers, parents, and grandparents for supporting the children and instilling in them the desire to learn the Greek language and culture. Kafkas encouraged all to attend the Greek Independence Day Parade in Boston on April 30th.

GGT students concluded the program with great enthusiasm by performing the songs Ta Kleftopoula and O Thourios tou Riga and by chanting of Zeto H Ellada, Zeto H Patrida, Zeto H 25 Martiou, Zeto to Ethnos, and Zeto to scholio mas!

GGTutoring, Inc. is a tax-exempt educational organization as described in the Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

More information is available online: https://www.ggtutoring.com/.