x

March 22, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 52ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Default Category

Greek Group Tutoring Celebrates the 25th of Marchω

March 22, 2023
By The National Herald
GGT students chant Zito
The students of Greek Group Tutoring during the 25th of March celebration on March 18 in Lexington, MA. Photo: Courtesy of Greek Group Tutoring

LEXINGTON, MA – Greek Group Tutoring (GGT) held its first in-person 25th of March celebration since 2019 on March 18 in Lexington. The event was standing room only with close to 200 in attendance as parents, grandparents, GGT friends and community members gathered to witness the culmination of months of rehearsals and preparation by GGT students and their devoted teachers.

Close to 50 students dressed in traditional costumes were welcomed warmly as they marched into the auditorium proudly bearing the Greek and American flags. Director of Education Marika Groussis welcomed GGT families, friends and invited guests.  Following the opening prayer and National Anthems, students recited poems including Feggaraki mou Lambro, Zeto H Ellada, Oi eroes tou 1821, Yiortaze H Patrida, quoted famous Greek heroes, and performed the play, To Kryfo Scholio.

GGT had the pleasure of welcoming its guest speaker Kelly Polychroniou, MA, Master Lecturer in Modern Greek and Head of the Modern Greek Language Program of the Department of Classical Studies at Boston University. Professor Polychroniou thanked GGT for the invitation and addressed the audience on the topic of ‘The Importance of Preserving Our Greek Language.’ Polychroniou shared her perspective on the topic as a linguist, Professor of Greek language and culture, and as a Greek. She quoted the father of Modern Linguistics Noam Chomsky, Greek poets including Nobel Laureate Odysseas Elytis, and more specifically Georgios Seferis who in his acceptance speech for the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1963 stated: “I belong to a small country. It is a small country, but its tradition is immense and has been handed down through the centuries without interruption. The Greek language has never ceased to be spoken. It has undergone the changes that all living things experience, but there has never been a gap.”

Greek Group Tutoring Director of Education Marika Groussis introduces guest speaker Kelly Polychroniou, MA, Master Lecturer in Modern Greek and Head of the Modern Greek Language Program of the Department of Classical Studies at Boston University. Photo: Courtesy of Greek Group Tutoring

GGT was also honored to invite Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of New England President Vasilis Kafkas to the stage. He warmly congratulated the students on their performance and thanked teachers, parents, and grandparents for supporting the children and instilling in them the desire to learn the Greek language and culture. Kafkas encouraged all to attend the Greek Independence Day Parade in Boston on April 30th.

GGT students concluded the program with great enthusiasm by performing the songs Ta Kleftopoula and O Thourios tou Riga and by chanting of Zeto H Ellada, Zeto H Patrida, Zeto H 25 Martiou, Zeto to Ethnos, and Zeto to scholio mas!

GGTutoring, Inc. is a tax-exempt educational organization as described in the Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

More information is available online:  https://www.ggtutoring.com/.

Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of New England President Vasilis Kafkas congratulates the Greek Group Tutoring students on their performance. Photo: Courtesy of Greek Group Tutoring

RELATED

Default Category
Nelly’s Retrospective Exhibition on View thru July 23 at Benaki Museum / Pireos 138

ATHENS – The year 2023 marks the 25th anniversary since the death of photographer Elly Sougioultzoglou-Seraidari (1899-1998), better known as Nelly’s.

Default Category
Passenger Injured at Tempi Train Accident Files Criminal Complaint
Default Category
ICC Issues Arrest Warrant for Putin over Ukraine War Crimes

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.