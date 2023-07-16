x

July 16, 2023

Food

Greek Grilled Marinated Chicken and Spinach Salads

July 16, 2023
By Eleni Sakellis
Spinach salad. Photo: By cyclonebill, via Wikimedia Commons
Spinach salad. (Photo: By cyclonebill, via Wikimedia Commons)

Greek flavors season the marinade for the following tasty grilled chicken recipe. Experiment with your favorite herbs and spices to make the recipe your own. Make sure the bowl you use is nonreactive since the chicken will be marinading for at least an hour or two. Nonreactive bowls include stainless steel, glass, and ceramic. Reactive bowls made of metals like aluminum, cast iron, and copper react with the salt and acids in some foods and may cause food to taste metallic after long hours in a marinade.

 

Greek Grilled Marinated Chicken

 

1 whole chicken, cut into 4 pieces

1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 cup dry white wine

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 teaspoon Greek dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1-2 sprigs fresh rosemary

1-2 garlic cloves, minced

 

Place the chicken in a large, nonreactive, mixing bowl. Add the remaining ingredients and toss to coat the chicken pieces. Cover with plastic wrap and marinade for at least an hour or up to four hours in the refrigerator. Stir 2-3 times while the chicken is marinading and return to the refrigerator. When ready, prepare the grill. Place the marinaded chicken on the grill and brush with the remaining marinade. Grill over medium heat, turning the chicken pieces on all sides until done, or the chicken has reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit or 75 degrees Celsius. A meat thermometer stuck in the thickest part of the chicken piece should give you an accurate temperature. Once the chicken is grilled, remove it to a serving plate and allow to rest for about 10 minutes. Serve with fresh lemon wedges, a salad, and your favorite side dishes. If preferred, boil the remaining marinade, allowing it to reduce, and use as a sauce for the cooked chicken. Never use a marinade that contained raw meat or poultry without boiling it first.

Grilled chicken. (Photo by Thembi Johnson, via Unsplash)

 

Spinach Salad

 

1-2 packages fresh, pre-washed baby spinach

2-3 medium tomatoes, sliced

2-3 small-medium cucumbers, sliced

1 medium red onion, sliced

10-12 olives of your choice

1 cup toasted almonds

1 cup feta, cut into small cubes

1/4 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon Greek dried oregano

Greek sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

 

In a salad bowl, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar and oregano. Add the spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, pepper, olives, and almonds. Season with salt and pepper to taste and toss to combine. Top with the feta and serve immediately.

 

Spinach Salad with Bacon

 

3 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

4 slices bacon, chopped

1 package fresh, pre-washed spinach

1 medium red onion, sliced

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

Greek sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

 

Heat the olive oil in a skillet and add the chopped bacon, cook until crisp. Remove the cooked bacon and place on paper towels to drain the excess fat. Use 2-3 tablespoons of the fat rendered from the bacon to make the salad dressing, by adding it to a salad bowl, along with the red wine vinegar, dry mustard, salt and pepper to taste and whisk together to combine. Add the spinach, sliced onion, and cooked bacon. Toss with the salad dressing and serve immediately. If preferred, add slices of hardboiled egg to the salad.

