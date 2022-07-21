x

July 21, 2022

Government Announces Relief Measures for Those Affected by Wildfires

July 21, 2022
By Athens News Agency
APTOPIX Greece Wildfires
People look at the smoke from a fire in the area of Anthousa, about 30 kilometers, (18 miles) east of Athens on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – The government announced twelve relief measures for fire-afflicted residents in Attica and other regions on Thursday.

The announcement came by Christos Triantopoulos, the Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The support measures concern wildfires that occured in the month of July, one of which was the wildfire in the Attica area of Penteli.

These measures are:

– Six-month suspension of tax obligations

– Compensation for home damages and one household appliance

– Housing assistance to individuals and legal entities for the restoration of buildings and their facilities within demarcated areas

– Cash first aid for housing expenses, applicable online

– Subsidies for fire-damaged businesses

– Three-year exemption from property tax (ENFIA)

– Six-month suspension of enforcable decisions/rulings concerning one’s damage property

– Rent subsidy

– Accomodation of fire-stricken people in Attica hotels

– Subsidies for farmers

– Emergency subsidies to local authorities

