Greek Government Denies Tampering Audio of Deadly Tempe Train Crash

FILE - Drone images of the deadly train accident at Tempi outside Larissa, collision between a freight and passenger train, Wednesday 1 March 2023. (MOTIONTEAM/VASSILIS VERVERIDIS)

ATHENS – Rejecting a media report, Greece’s New Democracy government said audio recordings allegedly between a stationmaster and a driver taken the night of a February, 2023 train crash at Tempe that killed 57 wasn’t tampered with.

That was reported by the newspaper To Vima which said that recordings between railway employees were patched together so as to give the impression that the disaster was the result of human error on the part of the Larissa station master.

He and a handful of railway executives were charged but not then transport minister Kostas Karamanlis who quit, blaming those on duty for the tragedy, and the was elected to Parliament. Families of victims want his immunity strip so he can be prosecuted.

A parliamentary panel dominated by lawmakers from the Conservatives also blamed human error – as did Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis initially – and the station master although automated signaling systems and safety measures hadn’t been implemented.

Government sources not named told Kathimerini investigating authorities have complete sets of recordings from the night in question and said To Vima’s report wasn’t new and that other outlets, including the state broadcaster ERT, had revealed the transcripts involved conversations with another person, not just the stationmaster and driver.

The sources pointed out that the stationmaster has already admitted to human error on his part although he was on duty only a few days and earlier reports said that stationmasters weren’t being trained properly.

“It is now obvious that the attempt to instrumentalize human suffering, by creating impressions based on a de facto lie, seeks to destabilize and return the country to an era of toxicity and hatred,” the sources said.

The Citizen Protection Ministry, which oversees the police, said that its “service did not make a transcript for the case in question.” New Democracy said that the “tactic of misleading headlines to create impressions is extremely dangerous.”

A survey found that 77 percent of respondents believe the real causes are being covered up by the government and a petition signed by 1.8 million people demanded the removal of immunity for ministers and lawmakers but ignored.

Rival parties said that only edited conversations were leaked to the media on March 1, 2023, a day before they were handed over to the judicial authorities, who are investigating as is the European Public Prosecutor’s office which said the government is obstructing it.

The main opposition SYRIZA said “the new revelations about the attempt to cover up the crime of Tempe by the New Democracy government … have caused revulsion,” adding that the government faces “relentless questions.”

Socialist PASOK described the report as “more confirmation of the government’s sick pattern of cover-ups, corruption and impunity.” The Communist Party questioned on whose orders the recordings were allegedly tampered with.