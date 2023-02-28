x

February 28, 2023

“Greek Goddess of Comedy” Ellen Karis to Perform at James R. Halsey Foundation of the Arts Red Carpet Night

February 28, 2023
By TNH Staff
Ellen Karis
Actress, writer and producer, Ellen Karis. (Photo: imdb.com/EllenKaris)

TRENTON, NJ. – Ellen Karis, the “Greek Goddess of Comedy” is slated to perform a comedy show as part of “Red Carpet Night” hosted by The James R. Halsey Foundation of the Arts according to New Jersey Stage.

The James R. Halsey Foundation of the Arts is using the March 9 event to highlight their 5th anniversary of operation and to celebrate the Oscars which will take place just a few days after the event on March 12.  According to the foundation’s mission, located on their website, The James R. Halsey Foundation of the Arts is a 501c3 non-profit organization that provides a safe and educational environment for youth (ages 14 to 18) in the City of Trenton and greater Mercer County area. The Foundation aims to enrich the quality of life for young people by fostering an interest in the creative process of filmmaking and providing life-skills training that promotes success in business and the arts. The Foundation believes that art, specifically filmmaking, is therapeutic and provides a common language that gives us the opportunity to expand our minds, bridging the gap between generations and breaking down socioeconomic barriers. The Foundation provides an alternative to sports programs for youth who wish to pursue a creative outlet and has created a safe community of support and encouragement through a stimulating course curriculum.

Ellen Karis is a renowned comedian who has performed in front of large audiences across North America, sharing the stage with fellow comedians like Sebastian Maniscalco and Drew Carey. Karis draws on her relatable New York City upbringing in a strict Greek household, which provides her with endless and hilarious content for her shows. Her unique sense of humor and witty takes on marriage, family, culture, and other subjects have made her one of the leading female stand-up comedians in the Greek-American community.

Tickets for “Red Carpet Night” are available now or you can become a sponsor by filling out the sponsorship form. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate with the James R. Halsey Foundation of the Arts and support their mission of empowering youth through the arts and to see Ellen Karis live.

