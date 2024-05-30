Greek Glory: Olympiacos Triumphs in UEFA Europa Conference League

Guest Viewpoints

Olympiacos F.C. players celebrate, with their fans, their team's victory in the Conference League Final between Olympiacos and Fiorentina, in Piraeus, Greece, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Olympiacos won the final by 1-0. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

ATHENS – Olympiacos made history: The triumph of José Luis Mendilibar’s team in winning the UEFA Europa Conference League is a monumental achievement, not only for the club but for Greek football as a whole. After a tough and closely contested match against Fiorentina, the “Red and Whites” celebrated a 1-0 victory in extra time, with Ayoub El Kaabi’s goal in the 116th minute writing a significant chapter in the history of the club and Greek sports.

The fact that the final was held in Athens, at AEK Athens’ home stadium, Agia Sofia, added an extra dimension to the significance of this victory. The fans who packed the stadium experienced an unforgettable night, underscoring the passion and intensity of Greek football. The moments that unfolded on the pitch will not be easily forgotten, as the atmosphere was filled with passion, anticipation, and ultimately, triumph.

This title win is a milestone for Greek football. Olympiacos became the first Greek team to win a European title at the men’s level, a success that confirms the club’s strength and opens new horizons for the sport in our country. This victory, just weeks after the club’s youth team won the European championship, highlights the consistency and quality of work being done at all levels of the club. Previously, Panathinaikos was the only other Greek club to reach a European club competition final, having done so in the 1971 European Cup, but without securing the title.

Ayoub El Kaabi, with his golden goal, has now cemented his place in the pantheon of Olympiacos greats. His effort to break Fiorentina’s defense, which was set on “locking him down” as their coach had mentioned, made history and secured his place in the hearts of the fans.

This success is a testament to the quality and strength of Greek football, a reminder that with hard work and faith, even the greatest challenges can be overcome. Olympiacos’ victory gives momentum and hope to all Greek football fans, laying the foundations for future European successes. However, the opportunity for the development of the sport in Greece must not be lost as it was in the wake of Greece’s 2004 triumph at the Euros.

Beyond its sporting significance, this triumph is also an opportunity to promote Greek football on the international stage, highlighting our country as an important player on the European football map. By winning the UEFA Europa Conference League, Olympiacos has proven that Greek football can distinguish itself and triumph at the highest level.