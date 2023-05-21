Greek General Elections 2023: A TNH Deep Dive into the Results and What They Mean for the Country

Politics

Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis emerges from New Democracy's headquarters to greet supporters after ND's historic thrashing of SYRIZA in the Greek general elections of May 21, 2023. (Photo: twitter.com/kmitsotakis)

The Greek general elections of 2023 just concluded on May 21st, marking a pivotal moment in the nation’s political landscape. As we delve into the results and their implications, it’s important to understand the Greek political voting system, which underwent significant changes in recent years.

The Greek Political Voting System

Since 1990, Greek legislative elections have been conducted under a system of reinforced proportional representation that offered a 50-seat bonus to the party with the largest share of the vote, facilitating the formation of single-party governments. However, in 2016, the SYRIZA party, which held a plurality in the second-last legislature, passed a new electoral law, switching back to simple proportional representation with a 3% electoral threshold and eliminating the 50-seat bonus. Owing to constitutional provisions, this law only took effect in the 2023 election​.

In 2020, the New Democracy party, proponents of majority bonuses since 1974, passed another electoral law to reinstate the bonus under a different formula, offering 20 extra seats to the leading party and up to 50 extra seats based on the percentage of votes gained. However, this law, too, lacked the supermajority needed for immediate effect, and will only come into effect in the election after 2023​.

The 2023 General Election Results

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ centre-right New Democracy party emerged as the largest party in these elections, securing 40.79% of the popular vote and winning 146 seats in the Hellenic Parliament. However, it fell short of the 151 seats needed for a majority. The SYRIZA party, led by Alexis Tsipras, won 20.06% of the vote and 71 seats, marking a significant decrease from the previous election. The PASOK–KINAL party, under the leadership of Nikos Androulakis, increased its seats from 22 to 41, securing 11.51% of the vote. The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) and the Greek Solution (EL) also saw increases in their seat counts​​.

Implications for Greece

The results of the 2023 Greek general elections, held under the new voting system, have brought about a challenging political scenario. Despite increasing its share of the vote, New Democracy fell just short of an outright majority. The lack of a majority means that the formation of a coalition government could be difficult due to disagreements between the main parties. Analysts believe that a parliamentary deadlock may be inevitable, and that a second election held the same year could be the only way to break it​​.

This election saw new laws in place, prohibiting parties led by convicts from running, and multiple parties, mainly far right, were stopped from running due to legal or bureaucratic reasons​5​. This could signal a shift in the political landscape and the country’s approach to rule of law and accountability.

As Greece navigates this uncertain political landscape, political stability is seen as crucial for the achievement of investment-grade, as indicated by Prime Minister Mitsotakis when he requested the dissolution of Parliament earlier this year​. The next steps taken by the country’s political leaders will undoubtedly shape the trajectory of Greece’s future.