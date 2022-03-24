Greek Fugitive Who Disabled Ankle Monitor Captured in Piraeus

Society

ATHENS – A Greek inmate who went on a hunger strike to get the right to attend the University of Athens Law School on an educational leave – and then disabled his ankle monitor – was taken back into custody at the port of Piraeus.

Vassilis Dimakis, is serving a sentence of 44 years for multiple armed robberies, illegal gun possession and forgery.

He is in the Greek capital’s Korydallos Prison and had sent a letter to the website 2020mag.gr declaring that after four years of not breaking his furloughs that he’d had enough of the system that imprisoned him for his many crimes.

He said he decided to tamper with his monitor and violate the terms of his leave to protest Korydallos Prison’s “incompetent administration” and alleged violations of inmates’ rights. It wasn’t said if he’ll be allowed out again to go back to classes.