March 24, 2022

Greek Fugitive Who Disabled Ankle Monitor Captured in Piraeus

March 24, 2022
By The National Herald
Vassilis Dimakis. (Photo via YouTube)

ATHENS – A Greek inmate who went on a hunger strike to get the right to attend the University of Athens Law School on an educational leave – and then disabled his ankle monitor – was taken back into custody at the port of Piraeus.

Vassilis Dimakis, is serving a sentence of 44 years for multiple armed robberies, illegal gun possession and forgery.

He is in the Greek capital’s Korydallos Prison and had sent a letter to the website  2020mag.gr declaring that after four years of not breaking his furloughs that he’d had enough of the system that imprisoned him for his many crimes.

He said he decided to tamper with his monitor and violate the terms of his leave to protest Korydallos Prison’s “incompetent administration” and alleged violations of inmates’ rights. It wasn’t said if he’ll be allowed out again to go back to classes.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

