May 20, 2022

Greek Foreign Ministry Condemns Turkish Incursion Near Alexandroupolis

May 20, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ÓÕÍÁÍÔÇÓÇ ÔÏÕ ÕÐÏÕÑÃÏÕ ÅÎÙÔÅÑÉÊÙÍ ÌÅ ÔÏÍ ÏÕÃÑÏ ÏÌÏËÏÃÏ ÔÏÕ ÐÅÔÅÑ ÓÉÃÉÁÑÔÏ (EUROKINISSI/ÔÁÔÉÁÍÁ ÌÐÏËÁÑÇ)
Greek Foreign Ministry. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – The Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry condemned the “unprecedented violation of national sovereignty by two Turkish fighter jets, which illegally entered our national airspace and approached the city of Alexandroupolis at a distance of only 2.5 nautical miles,” in a statement released on Friday.

Instructed by Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias, the ministry’s Secretary General Themistoklis Demiris presented an immediate and strongly worded demarche to the Turkish Ambassador in Athens. As part of the same directive, Greece’s allies and partners will also be informed of the incident, including the European Union, NATO and the United Nations.

This action is an absolutely clear escalation of Turkey’s provocative behaviour, noted the Greek ministry, adding that it is also part of Turkey’s effort to promote its neo-Ottoman revisionism, while in the process violating all the fundamental rules of International Law.

Furthermore, the ministry underlined, this action undermines NATO’s cohesion and its immediate priorities, while posing a clear threat to the EU during a critical time, as the port of Alexandroupolis is a key hub for the transfer of military forces to support Greece’s allies.

The National Herald

