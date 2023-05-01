Greek Foreign Minister Hopes Disputes Can Be Settled With Turkey

Politics

FILE - Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias speaks with journalists as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the EU Council building in Brussels, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

ATHENS – For now, tensions have been reduced between Turkey and Greece ahead of elections this month in both countries and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said both should seize the chance to make it long lasting.

That’s likely to depend on the results and whether Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – who earlier threatened to invade Greece – come back to power or if there is a shift to other parties.

The strained relations got better after a deadly earthquake in Turkey that killed scores of thousands and a train tragedy in Greece that killed 57 and saw officials in both countries sending condolences.

Bitter issues remain but Dendias said that’s also providing an opportunity to settle them with diplomacy instead of provocations and threat, said Turkey’s pro-government newspaper The Daily Sabah.

https://www.dailysabah.com/politics/diplomacy/greek-fm-calls-for-bolder-steps-to-improve-ties-with-turkiy e

He pointed to a recent agreement between the two countries in which Greece will support Turkey’s bid to be named Assistant-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and Turkey backing Greece to be a temporary member of the United Nations Security Council.

Talking to the newspaper from the 8th Delphi Economic Forum, he said that, “I hope it’s a first step to something much more serious and much bigger. You know, if we’re not willing to take the slightest risk on anything, we’re not going to get anywhere. Maybe we will never go outside our house in the morning because a brick might fall on us.”

He added that, “I am one of those who deeply believe in the possibility of reaching an agreement with Turkey. “I do not understand why we can solve issues with Egypt, with Italy, with Albania and we cannot with our neighbor Turkey.”