x

June 5, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

Politics

Greek Foreign Chief Says Turkey Will Step Up Danger Level

June 5, 2022
By The National Herald
Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. (Ida Marie Odgaard/ Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. (Ida Marie Odgaard/ Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

ATHENS – Turkey, seeing the European Union giving a timid response to antagonizing Greece, will likely get bolder and more belligerent over the summer, said Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

That is seen including further violations of Greek airspace by sending fighter jets over Greek islands as NATO – the alleged defense alliance to which both belong – looking the other way.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also demanded that Greece remove troops from Aegean islands near Turkey’s coast, citing the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne he doesn’t recognize unless invoking to his advantage.

The belligerent Turkish leader said it would be a cause for war if Greece doubles its maritime boundaries to 12 miles and his talk has been getting tougher and even taunting although he broke off talking to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Dendias also said he thinks Erdogan, facing a reelection campaign in 2023 with inflation soaring, will escalate revisionism in what some analysts said would be a play to his conservative base to distract attention from the woeful economy.

Dendias said Erdogan’s populist rants seem convincing to his audience but that there’s a danger it could turn real and lead to a conflict, accidental or otherwise, the foreign chief told the newspaper  Parapolitika, according to excerpts published in the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency (AMNA.)

“We show on the maps the proof of Turkish aggression, we do not paint maps of the Aegean, changing the borders depending on the fantasy of the moment,” he was quoted as saying. “Actions that would have been simply ludicrous, if they were not so dangerous.”

RELATED

Politics
Bucking Tsipras, SYRIZA’s Ex-Defense Chief Lauds Mitsotakis’ Alliances

ATHENS – Former premier and major opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras doesn't like the way that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is dealing with provocations from Turkey but the defense chief under the Leftist leader does.

Economy
Fiscal Relief for Greeks? Maybe There is, Maybe There isn’t
Politics
Albania Elects Top General as the Country’s New President

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Greek Firefighters Bring Blaze on Athens’ Coast Under Control (Vid & Pics)

ATHENS – Worried about another summer of wildfires, Greece's fire brigade officials were tested with a fire that broke out in the suburb of Ano Voula near the southern coast and a popular beach area, but said they got it contained.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings