Greek Foreign Chief Gerapetritis Heads to US, Will Talk Turkish Relations

WASHINGTON – With the United States siding with both, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis in Washington will meet Secretary of State Antony Blinken with Turkey high on the agenda.

It’s part of the fifth round of the Strategic Dialogue with the US, which plans to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, to the consternation of critics and the Hellenic Caucus which fears they could be used against Greece in a conflict.

That comes after a deal was made with Greece to get F-16s and also F-35s that Turkey covets, the US indicating Turkey could purchase some if it doesn’t deploy a Russian S-400 missile defense system that undermines NATO’s security.

The US wants to keep calm waters between Greece and Turkey during their current detente that has seen Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan backing away from his usual belligerence to be more diplomatic.

These issues were raised in the recent discussions that Blinken had in Souda on Crete with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis with the US eager to keep stability in the region and the US renewing a military cooperation deal with Greece.