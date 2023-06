Politics

Norway's Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, left, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, leave after a family photo during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo, Norway, Thursday, June 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

OSLO, Norway – Greek caretaker Foreign Affairs Minister Vassilis Kaskarelis held a brief discussion with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the margins of the informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo on Wednesday, the ministry wrote in social media.

The “very warm discussion follows their previous acquaintance during Kaskarelis’ tenure as Greece’s ambassador in Washington,” the ministry added in its tweet.