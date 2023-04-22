x

April 22, 2023

Greek FM Dendias on Maintaining the Goodwill Climate with Türkiye

April 22, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Belgium EU Foreign Ministers
FILE - Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, December 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

ATHENS – Greece must protect the goodwill climate with Türkiye and “hand it over to the next government after elections,” Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said in an interview on Star TV on Friday evening, “and I hope it is us [New Democrac], in order to have an attempt at reexamining our difference with Türkiye.”

Dendias said that if Türkiye had turned the lack of provocative flights at the Aegean “into a collective mindest of dealing with the Greek-Turkish difference, then there would be hope to resolve the issue.” He added however that although the possibilities of such a resolution are not that many, “it would be truly criminal not to examine that.”

Currently in the Aegean “we are seeing something that is unique,” he said, “for months we are seeing zero Turkish flight activity in the Aegean. Greece has not seen this from 1974 on.”

Dendias was asked about the upcoming elections, the options for a coalition government, the rights of women, and SYRIZA.

