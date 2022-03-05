Greek FM Dendias: ‘Nostos 4’ Operation Successfully Concluded

Society

ATHENS – The convoy that left Odessa on Saturday morning, accompanied by Consul General Dimitris Dohtsis, crossed the Ukrainian-Moldovan border, and the operation ‘Nostos 4’ was successfully concluded, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias posted on Saturday on Twitter.

Dendias said that officials of the Greek embassy in Bucharest was waiting for them at the border.

The operation involved 25 people, 9 of whom were sailors of a Greek-owned ship. The 3 sailors were Greeks.

The operation started this morning from Odessa with destination the Zatoka bridge, Belgorod and Moldova.

The operation was coordinated by Consul General in Odessa, Dimitris Dohtsis, who is returning to Odessa.