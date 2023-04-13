Greek FM Dendias Addresses 1st Black Sea Security Conference (Video)

VIDEO

FILE - Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias speaks with journalists as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the EU Council building in Brussels, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

ATHENS – Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias addressed, via a pre-recorded video message, the first Black Sea Security Conference of the International Crimea Platform held jointly by Romania and Ukraine in Bucharest on Thursday.

Russia’s “unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression is a violation of the core principles of International Law and the UN Charter, the very principles and values that unite us and keep us safe,” Dendias said. He noted that the war has triggered significant shifts in the strategic landscape of the Black Sea basin, and added that the stability of this region “is a top priority for Greece.” At the NATO summit in Madrid in 2022, particularly, he said, the Alliance “acknowledged – for the first time – the Black Sea Region as an area of ‘strategic importance for the Alliance’.”

In this regard, he added, “we ensured that the port of Alexandroupolis greatly facilitates the transit of equipment for the defense of Ukraine.” Furthermore, Greece he said is also investing in the development of infrastructure that will further upgrade energy security in southern and eastern Europe.

“Emerging challenges, some of which are also related to technological advances, underscore the need to strengthen our resilience,” the FM emphasised, and to further interact with EU and NATO partners, such as Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia, in the Black Sea area, which should be assisted in building their military capacity and defense capabilities, and enhance their overall readiness and resilience.