Greek Flavors to Enjoy at Your 4th of July BBQ

The 4th of July barbecue is a staple of the holiday as much as the annual Macy’s Fireworks display. For Greek-Americans, that usually means a menu combining the best of both worlds in terms of cuisine featuring American favorites like hot dogs and hamburgers often with a Greek twist, along with classic Greek dishes. Enjoy the following recipes at this year’s 4th of July cookout.

Chicken Souvlaki

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1-2 garlic cloves, minced

Bamboo skewers, soaked in water for 15 minutes, or metal skewers

Pita bread

2-3 plum tomatoes, sliced

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

Tzatziki (recipe follows)

Place the chicken in a large, nonreactive, mixing bowl. Add the olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, oregano, and garlic, and toss to coat the chicken pieces. Cover with plastic wrap and marinade for at least half an hour or up to four hours in the refrigerator. Stir 2-3 times while the chicken is marinading and return to the refrigerator. Thread the chicken pieces on the soaked bamboo or metal skewers. When ready, prepare the grill. Place the marinaded, skewered chicken on the grill and brush with the remaining marinade. Grill over medium heat, turning the chicken pieces on all sides until done, or the chicken has reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees F. A meat thermometer stuck in the thickest part of the chicken piece should give you an accurate temperature. Once the chicken is grilled, remove it to a serving plate and allow to rest for about 10 minutes. Enjoy on the stick with a piece of bread or if preferred, remove the grilled chicken from skewers and serve with pita bread warmed on the grill and top with sliced tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki, if using.

Tzatziki

1 large seedless cucumber, grated coarsely

Greek sea salt

2 cups Greek yogurt

4-6 garlic cloves to taste, minced

3 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup chopped fresh dill

Place grated cucumber in a strainer over a bowl, sprinkle with a 1/4 teaspoon salt and let stand for 30 minutes to an hour to drain off the liquid. If preferred, place in cheesecloth and after an hour squeeze out any excess liquid. Place the cucumber in a mixing bowl with the yogurt, garlic, olive oil, lemon, and dill, and toss to combine. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt, if needed. Cover tightly and chill in the refrigerator for 15 minutes before serving.

Traditional Greek Salad

2-3 medium to large tomatoes, chopped

1-2 small-medium cucumbers, chopped

1 small-medium red onion, sliced

1 small green bell pepper, sliced

1/4 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/4 teaspoon Greek dried oregano

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

4 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup Kalamata olives, or the olives of your choice

1/2 cup feta, Dodoni

In a large bowl, toss together the tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Greek sea salt, oregano, freshly ground pepper, extra virgin olive oil, and the Kalamata olives. Top with feta and sprinkle with additional oregano, if preferred. Serve immediately.