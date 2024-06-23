x

June 23, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 76ºF

ATHENS 86ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Food

Greek Flavors to Enjoy at Your 4th of July BBQ

June 23, 2024
By Eleni Sakellis
evan-wise-chicken souvlakia-unsplash
Chicken souvlakia on the grill. Photo by Evan Wise, via Unsplash

The 4th of July barbecue is a staple of the holiday as much as the annual Macy’s Fireworks display. For Greek-Americans, that usually means a menu combining the best of both worlds in terms of cuisine featuring American favorites like hot dogs and hamburgers often with a Greek twist, along with classic Greek dishes. Enjoy the following recipes at this year’s 4th of July cookout.

Chicken Souvlaki

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1-2 garlic cloves, minced

Bamboo skewers, soaked in water for 15 minutes, or metal skewers

Pita bread

2-3 plum tomatoes, sliced

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

Tzatziki (recipe follows)

Tzatziki. (Photo by Ilya Rabinovich, via Unsplash)

Place the chicken in a large, nonreactive, mixing bowl. Add the olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, oregano, and garlic, and toss to coat the chicken pieces. Cover with plastic wrap and marinade for at least half an hour or up to four hours in the refrigerator. Stir 2-3 times while the chicken is marinading and return to the refrigerator. Thread the chicken pieces on the soaked bamboo or metal skewers. When ready, prepare the grill. Place the marinaded, skewered chicken on the grill and brush with the remaining marinade. Grill over medium heat, turning the chicken pieces on all sides until done, or the chicken has reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees F. A meat thermometer stuck in the thickest part of the chicken piece should give you an accurate temperature. Once the chicken is grilled, remove it to a serving plate and allow to rest for about 10 minutes. Enjoy on the stick with a piece of bread or if preferred, remove the grilled chicken from skewers and serve with pita bread warmed on the grill and top with sliced tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki, if using.

Tzatziki

1 large seedless cucumber, grated coarsely

Greek sea salt

2 cups Greek yogurt

4-6 garlic cloves to taste, minced

3 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup chopped fresh dill

Place grated cucumber in a strainer over a bowl, sprinkle with a 1/4 teaspoon salt and let stand for 30 minutes to an hour to drain off the liquid. If preferred, place in cheesecloth and after an hour squeeze out any excess liquid. Place the cucumber in a mixing bowl with the yogurt, garlic, olive oil, lemon, and dill, and toss to combine. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt, if needed. Cover tightly and chill in the refrigerator for 15 minutes before serving.

Traditional Greek Salad

Greek salad. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

2-3 medium to large tomatoes, chopped

1-2 small-medium cucumbers, chopped

1 small-medium red onion, sliced

1 small green bell pepper, sliced

1/4 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/4 teaspoon Greek dried oregano

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

4 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup Kalamata olives, or the olives of your choice

1/2 cup feta, Dodoni

In a large bowl, toss together the tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Greek sea salt, oregano, freshly ground pepper, extra virgin olive oil, and the Kalamata olives. Top with feta and sprinkle with additional oregano, if preferred. Serve immediately.

RELATED

Food
Seafood Biscuits? Strange and Yet Delightful!

The last few years have seen many new products, unexpected flavors, and alternative suggestions for a healthier diet.

Food
The 2nd International ELIA Lesvos Confest Highlights Island’s EVOO
Food
Discover the Most Awarded Greek Olive Oil Based in the USA

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Alberto, Season’s First Named Tropical Storm, Dumps Rain on Texas and Mexico, Which Reports 3 Deaths

TAMPICO, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Alberto rumbled toward northeast Mexico early Thursday as the first named storm of the season, carrying heavy rains that left three people dead but also brought hope to a region suffering under a prolonged, severe drought.

ATHENS - Several years of bolstering Greece’s firefighting capacity hasn’t diminished the annual summer spectacle of fires across the country - again in a sustained heatwave - as blazes broke out across the country, one near Athens being arson.

ATHENS - Greeks work more hours than anyone in the 27-member European Union - and even the United States where Greeks say people “live to work” - but now many workers in Greece’s private sector on July 1 will face a six-day 48-hour work week.

ATHENS - After outrage over a fire started on the island of Hydra when fireworks were launched from a yacht into a forested area, 13 crew members were arrested and appeared before a prosecutor, where they denied any wrongdoing.

ATHENS - As Greece’s economy has recovered from a devastating 2010-18 financial and austerity crisis - but still seeing many households not benefiting - the country needs to bring in 180,00 foreign workers to till the fields and fill agricultural jobs, exporters said.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.