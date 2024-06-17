Greek Flavors for Tasty, Summer Veggie Recipes

Food

Incorporating seasonal fruits and vegetables into our meals is a great way to boost our overall health. Enjoy fresh, locally-grown produce as much as possible for the most vitamins and nutrients. Try the following recipes that utilize Greek flavors and ingredients for tasty, light meals this summer.

Greek Veggie and Hummus Wraps

For the hummus:

1 garlic clove, peeled

2 cups cooked chickpeas

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon tahini

1/4 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/4 cup fresh parsley

For the wraps:

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon Greek extra virgin olive oil

1 garlic clove, minced

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 cups mixed baby greens

1 cup sliced cucumber

1 cup chopped tomato

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

1/4 cup crumbled feta, Dodoni

2 tablespoons sliced, roasted red peppers

4 (8-inch) multi-grain wraps

To make the hummus, place the peeled garlic clove into the food processor and pulse until finely minced. Add the chickpeas, the 3 tablespoons of lemon juice, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, the tahini, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Process until completely smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed. Add the fresh parsley. Pulse until the parsley is chopped and evenly distributed throughout. Cover tightly and place in the refrigerator to chill until ready to use. The hummus may be kept covered tightly in the refrigerator for up to three days.

To assemble the wraps, whisk together the vinegar, olive oil, garlic, and black pepper in a salad bowl. Add the greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, feta and red peppers. Toss to combine. Spread each wrap with about 2 1/2 tablespoons of the hummus. Top with the dressed salad. Roll up the wrap and serve immediately.

Grilled Zucchini or Summer Squash

2 medium-large zucchinis or summer squash, sliced about 1/4-1/2 inch thick

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt, plus more to taste

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

2-4 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

Lemon

Rinse and pat dry the the zucchini or summer squash, if preferred, you can peel them. Slice into 1/4-1/2 inch thick rounds. Remove any seeds, if needed. Place the slices in a large mixing bowl. Add the salt, pepper, oregano, the olive oil, and toss to coat completely. Clean and prep the grill. Heat the grill to medium and cook the vegetables until tender and grill marks form, a few minutes on each side. Remove from heat and place in a serving platter with fresh lemon juice, to taste.

Watermelon, Cantaloupe and Radish Salad

2 cups watermelon in bite-sized cubes

2 cups cantaloupe in bite-sized cubes

1/4 teaspoon Greek sea salt

2 limes, grated zest and juice

1 bunch (about 8 total) radishes, washed and thinly sliced

1/4 cup chopped mint, optional

1/2 cup feta, Dodoni, optional

Place watermelon and cantaloupe cubes in a bowl with the salt and set aside for about 30 minutes. Add the lime juice, zest, and radishes and mix together. Top with chopped mint and crumbled feta, if using, and serve immediately.