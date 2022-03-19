Greek Flag Raised at City Hall in Philadelphia

The Greek flag was raised in Philadelphia in honor of Greek Independence in the presence of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, George Horiates, Georgia Athanasopoulos, and the Evzones. Photo: Steve Lambrou
PHILADELPHIA – The sun was shining brightly as the Greek flag was raised at City Hall in Philadelphia on March 18, ahead of the Greek Independence Parade on March 20. Among those present were His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Consul General Konstantinos Koutras, 2022 Grand Marshal Honorary Consul General of Panama in Philadelphia Georgia Athanasopoulos, this year’s Eleftheria Award recipient George Horiates, Philadelphia Federation President Dimitris Rozanitis, the Pontian Society of Philadelphia Akritai, clergy and members of the community among many others.
PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.
WASHINGTON (ANA/ P. Kasfikis) Meeting United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias briefed the UN Secretary General about the great difficulties and grave risks faced by the ethnic Greek minority in Mariupol, asking him for the UN's assistance in this regard.
