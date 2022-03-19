x

March 19, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 43ºF

United States

Greek Flag Raised at City Hall in Philadelphia

March 19, 2022
By The National Herald
The Greek flag was raised in Philadelphia in honor of Greek Independence in the presence of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, George Horiates, Georgia Athanasopoulos, and the Evzones. Photo: Steve Lambrou
The Greek flag was raised in Philadelphia in honor of Greek Independence in the presence of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, George Horiates, Georgia Athanasopoulos, and the Evzones. Photo: Steve Lambrou

PHILADELPHIA – The sun was shining brightly as the Greek flag was raised at City Hall in Philadelphia on March 18, ahead of the Greek Independence Parade on March 20. Among those present were His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Consul General Konstantinos Koutras, 2022 Grand Marshal Honorary Consul General of Panama in Philadelphia Georgia Athanasopoulos, this year’s Eleftheria Award recipient George Horiates, Philadelphia Federation President Dimitris Rozanitis, the Pontian Society of Philadelphia Akritai, clergy and members of the community among many others.

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros and members of the clergy at the raising of the Greek flag in Philadelphia on March 18. Photo: Steve Lambrou
The Pontian Society of Philadelphia Akritai and the Evzones at the Greek flag-raising ceremony in Philadelphia on March 18. Photo: Steve Lambrou
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros and Consul General Konstantinos Koutras with the Pontian Society of Philadelphia Akritai at the flag raising ceremony in Philadelphia on March 18 in honor of Greek Independence Day. Photo: Steve Lambrou
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros at the flag raising ceremony in Philadelphia on March 18 in honor of Greek Independence Day. Photo: Steve Lambrou
Left to right: George Horiates, Dimitris Rozanitis, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, City representative Sheila Hess, 2022 Grand Marshal Honorary Consul General of Panama in Philadelphia Georgia Athanasopoulos, and Consul General Konstantinos Koutras. Photo: Steve Lambrou
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros received a proclamation at the flag raising ceremony in Philadelphia on March 18 in honor of Greek Independence Day. Photo: Steve Lambrou
The Evzones, the Greek Presidential Guard, in Philadelphia at the flag-raising ceremony at City Hall on March 18 ahead of the Greek Independence Parade on March 20. Photo: Steve Lambrou
Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Koutras at the flag-raising ceremony in Philadelphia. Photo: Steve Lambrou
The Greek flag was raised in Philadelphia in honor of Greek Independence in the presence of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, George Horiates, Georgia Athanasopoulos, and the Evzones. Photo: Steve Lambrou

RELATED

United States
The Greek Independence Day Parade in Baltimore on March 27 – Constantine M. Frangos Talks to TNH

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Greek Independence Day Parade returns to Eastern Avenue in Baltimore’s Greektown on Sunday, March 27, 2 PM, with Grand Marshals Andy and Mike Manatos of Manatos & Manatos.

Associations
EMBCA’s American Philhellenes Holy Burial Ground in Ayios Ioannis in Argos, Mar. 27
Events
Philadelphia Greek Independence Parade Ready to Show Greek Pride, March 20

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Dendias Highlights Plight of Mariupol Greeks in Meeting with UN Chief Guterres (Vid)

WASHINGTON (ANA/ P. Kasfikis) Meeting United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias briefed the UN Secretary General about the great difficulties and grave risks faced by the ethnic Greek minority in Mariupol, asking him for the UN's assistance in this regard.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings