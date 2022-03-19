Greek Flag Raised at City Hall in Philadelphia

United States

The Greek flag was raised in Philadelphia in honor of Greek Independence in the presence of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, George Horiates, Georgia Athanasopoulos, and the Evzones. Photo: Steve Lambrou

PHILADELPHIA – The sun was shining brightly as the Greek flag was raised at City Hall in Philadelphia on March 18, ahead of the Greek Independence Parade on March 20. Among those present were His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Consul General Konstantinos Koutras, 2022 Grand Marshal Honorary Consul General of Panama in Philadelphia Georgia Athanasopoulos, this year’s Eleftheria Award recipient George Horiates, Philadelphia Federation President Dimitris Rozanitis, the Pontian Society of Philadelphia Akritai, clergy and members of the community among many others.