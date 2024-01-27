x

January 27, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Economy

Greek FinMin: Growthfund Subsidiaries to Function ‘Like Mini-PPCs’ Under New Bill

January 27, 2024
By Athens News Agency
Environment and Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis. (Photo bt Eurokinissi/ Yiorgos Kontarinis)
FILE - National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis. (Photo bt Eurokinissi/ Yiorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – A new bill to be voted on in the first half of the year for the Growthfund-The National Fund and its subsidiaries will turn the subsidiaries into small-Public Power Corporation (PPC) businesses, National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said on Friday at an event.

At the New Year’s cake-cutting event of the Hellenic Public Properties (ETAD), the agency managing public properties, Hatzidakis said, “We are at a new start for the Growthfund and its subsidiaries, which we want to base on rules of effectiveness and service to the state and society overall.”

The bill will propose that directors of the subsidiaries be hired from the private sector as well as the public one, through tendering procedures for a specified period of time, he said. The process will involve the state testing and hiring agency (ASEP), but the procedures will not be as slow. “There will be changes in the daily operation procedures as well. Everything will move with transparency but at greater speed,” the FinMin said.

For ETAD in particular, he said, “Inertia leads nowhere, and if we continue to do the same things, we will have the same results.” Despite progress in the past, there is still a lot that is not working out, he added. Procedures begun to identify properties that are ready for development will be given priority. Organizational changes will allow the setup of separate departments to handle large and mature properties, and smaller properties, he revealed.

“We cannot have a new beginning without fast procedures,” Hatzidakis said. “The methods we use have been implemented sucessfully internationally and in Europe as well. If rules are set down and applied properly, I am sure the effort will bring positive results.”

RELATED

Politics
US Approves F-35 Fighter Jet Sale to Greece, F-16s to Turkey – Greek PM: A very Important Day for the National Defence

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey following the Turkish government’s ratification this week of Sweden’s membership in NATO.

Politics
Lina Mendoni Speaks to TNH and Calls for the Repatriation of All Stolen Artworks
Politics
Greece Rejects EU Prosecutor’s Call to Charge Ex-Ministers Over Train Crash

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Archbishop Elpidophoros Meets with Government and Church Officials in Greece (Video)

ATHENS – President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou met with Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, who briefed her on the activities of the Archdiocese.

For those interested in the history of the Greeks, there are a great many books available to add to your reading list.

ATHENS - A new bill to be voted on in the first half of the year for the Growthfund-The National Fund and its subsidiaries will turn the subsidiaries into small-Public Power Corporation (PPC) businesses, National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said on Friday at an event.

It has occurred to me that Manhattan is in need of a Greek-American museum.

NEW YORK (AP) — Elisa Reyes has come to Plaza del Sol Family Health Center for doctor’s appointments for more than a decade.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.