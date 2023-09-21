Greek Fighter Andreas Katzourakis Approaching Boxing Stardom

HOUSTON, TX – Greek boxer Andreas Katzourakis (11-0, 9 KO) on August 25 won his international TV debut on DAZN via 8th round stoppage of Raphael Igbokwe (16-5, 7 KO). After being caught off balance in Round 1, Katzourakis put together a phenomenal performance – demonstrating a relentless, yet intelligent, display of pressure fighting against his rugged foe. In forcing the stoppage, Katzourakis achieved something that even the #1 Super Welterweight contender of the World Israel Madrimov could not – get Igbokwe out the ring. As announcer/former World Champion Chris Algieri best put it, Katzourakis is simply “the goods.”
A native of Athens, Katzourakis now trains in Houston, Texas, under the tutelage of legendary coach Ronnie Shields. Shields, who had previously trained boxing legends Evander Holyfield, Pernell Whitaker, and Mike Tyson, among many others, is a firm believer in Andreas’ ability to become the first Greek World Champion since Anton Christoforidis in 1941.
Along with Coach Shields, the Greek community of Katzourakis’ adoptive hometown of Houston has been central to his foundation of success as a fighter. Dimitris Fetokakis, the owner of Houston Greek staple Niko Niko’s, welcomed Katzourakis to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church community and introduced him to many successful Greek business owners in the Houston area and beyond. The crowd at Katzourakis’ fights is vociferous in their support of the “The Pride of Hellas”, Greek flags waving in the air. The DAZN fight in Atlanta, Georgia was no exception – with a large traveling Greek contingent and his new, central sponsor for the evening being The Marietta Diner, owned by local businessman Gus Tselios.
Katzourakis is on the right track to becoming not only a World Champion fighter, but a major Greek athletic figure.
GREENWICH, CT – Greek-American brothers George, Peter, and Nick Vomvolakis were featured in CT Insider on September 7 for their special bond which extends to the football field as all play for the Greenwich High School team, the Cardinals.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In