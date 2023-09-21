x

September 21, 2023

Greek Fighter Andreas Katzourakis Approaching Boxing Stardom

September 21, 2023
By The National Herald
Andreas Katzourakis boxer
Andreas Katzourakis. (Photo: Overtime)

HOUSTON, TX – Greek boxer Andreas Katzourakis (11-0, 9 KO) on August 25 won his international TV debut on DAZN via 8th round stoppage of Raphael Igbokwe (16-5, 7 KO). After being caught off balance in Round 1, Katzourakis put together a phenomenal performance – demonstrating a relentless, yet intelligent, display of pressure fighting against his rugged foe. In forcing the stoppage, Katzourakis achieved something that even the #1 Super Welterweight contender of the World Israel Madrimov could not – get Igbokwe out the ring.  As announcer/former World Champion Chris Algieri best put it, Katzourakis is simply “the goods.”

Video of the entire fight is available online: https://shorturl.at/ipTU4.

A native of Athens, Katzourakis now trains in Houston, Texas, under the tutelage of legendary coach Ronnie Shields. Shields, who had previously trained boxing legends Evander Holyfield, Pernell Whitaker, and Mike Tyson, among many others, is a firm believer in Andreas’ ability to become the first Greek World Champion since Anton Christoforidis in 1941.

Fans cheer and wave the Greek flag for boxer Andreas Katzourakis. (Photo: Overtime)

Along with Coach Shields, the Greek community of Katzourakis’ adoptive hometown of Houston has been central to his foundation of success as a fighter. Dimitris Fetokakis, the owner of Houston Greek staple Niko Niko’s, welcomed Katzourakis to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church community and introduced him to many successful Greek business owners in the Houston area and beyond. The crowd at Katzourakis’ fights is vociferous in their support of the “The Pride of Hellas”, Greek flags waving in the air. The DAZN fight in Atlanta, Georgia was no exception – with a large traveling Greek contingent and his new, central sponsor for the evening being The Marietta Diner, owned by local businessman Gus Tselios.

Katzourakis is on the right track to becoming not only a World Champion fighter, but a major Greek athletic figure.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

