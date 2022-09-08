Greek Female Anarchists Protest Church’s Anti-Abortion Teachings

Society

ATHENS – A group of female members of the notorious Greek anarchist group Rubicon are suspected to have hung a banner at the Greek Orthodox Church’s headquarters entrance in protest at priests preaching against abortion.

The members also threw flyers with the slogan “access to safe abortion is a right,” at a service where the priests were denouncing abortion, said Kathimerini, drawing the fire of the protesters.

“We stand against those who want to rule our bodies and try to take us back to the Middle Ages. We stand against those who cultivate fear in women, so that they do not decide for themselves about their lives, whether they believe in religions or not,” the group said in an announcement.

Rouvikonas also called for rallies around the country when the same sermon was set to be given on Sept. 8, the protests coming after the United States Supreme Court earlier struck down an abortion rights law.

The Holy Synod of the Church of Greece in August sent a circular to the priests under its purview containing its position on “protecting human life and discouraging abortions,” to be read during services marking the birth of the Virgin Mary.