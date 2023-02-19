x

February 19, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Society

Greek Farmers Resist Plan to Control Use of Pesticides on Crops

February 19, 2023
By The National Herald
FARM GREECE FARMER
FILE PHOTO: EUROKINISSI

Greece is noted for its locally-grown produce but farmers aren’t happy with an Integrated Pest Management (IPM) program they’ve been fighting back for a decade, unhappy with targets set by the European Union to reduce pesticide use.

IPM is an ecosystem-based strategy that focuses on the long-term prevention of pests or their damage through a combination of techniques applied in order of hierarchy to minimize chemical protections, said EURACTIV in a report on resistance in Greece.

https://www.euractiv.com/section/agriculture-food/news/eu-targets-blamed-for-stalling-pest-management-progress-in-greece/
The system is a core part of Greece’s 2020 National Action Plan for Pesticides, which stresses that it plays a vital role in the country’s environmental and climate action, the site said.

An unnamed representative of the agricultural association of Paggaio, which works in the region of Kavala in northern Greece said the measures have added to the success of IPM in the country.

“Integrated pest management solved many problems in the crops and had very satisfactory results,” the representative told the site, adding that farmers generally were satisfied as long as it as applied to the needs of Greek soils.

But pushback remains and Minister of Rural Development and Food Georgios Georgantas said in a Parliament debate that Greece’s climate goals are tied to European Green Deal targets and Greece’s aim to cut use of pesticides and fertilizers 50 percent by 2030.

Because of the national incorporation of European targets, the list of pesticides allowed for use is constantly being updated which means those essential for IPM are replaced by biological pesticides or.

The alternatives include biological pesticides made from natural materials such as animals, plants, bacteria, and certain minerals, which are playing an increasing role in agriculture, and not relying on chemicals.

The Greek farmer representative told the site that it’s currently impossible to manage pests effectively with the biological tools currently on offer, often resulting in a loss of yields and the cost of pesticides has risen 50 percent in three years.

RELATED

Society
Actor Idris Elba Lauds Greece Using Films to Attract Tourists

Turning around its reputation of being unwelcoming to welcoming movie makers has proved a boon to Greece, including the films luring more visitors to check out the country for themselves, actor Idris Elba said.

Politics
Golden Visa Rush in Greece for Residency Permits, EU Passports
Politics
Return? Reunification? Loan? Parthenon Marbles Wheeling and Dealing

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.