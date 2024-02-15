x

February 15, 2024

Greek Farmers Decide to Take their Protests to Athens and Expand Roadblock Campaign

February 15, 2024
By Associated Press
Greece Europe Farmers
Protesting farmers with their tractors take part in a rally outside annual Agrotica trade fair in the port city of Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

ATHENS — Greek farmers angry at high production costs on Thursday said they would step up a roadblock campaign and take their protests to Athens, after rejecting government-proposed concessions.

Following a nationwide meeting of farmer unionists near the town of Larissa in central Greece, representatives said protesters would drive their tractors to the capital for a rally next Tuesday.

Union organizer Rizos Maroudas said farmers in other parts of Greece would also block highways, harbors and border crossings on that day.

“We want the people of Athens to treat the rally as something that’s in their own interest too, because to … reduce our production costs can bring quality and cheap produce to every family’s table,” he told journalists after the meeting.

In recent months, similar protests have swept Europe as farmers on the continent took their grievances over inflation, foreign competition and the costs of combating climate change to the streets.

Maroudas and other unionists met in Athens on Tuesday with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who proposed slashing farmers’ energy costs. The government insists it lacks the budgetary leeway to offer broader concessions.

But farmers said Thursday the proposal didn’t go far enough to address their demands, which include tax cuts on fuel and faster payment of compensation for lost produce. Farms in Greece’s breadbasket of Thessaly suffered extensive damage during deadly floods last year.

“Our main demands haven’t been met, and we believe that by continuing and stepping up our protests … we have a chance of the government meeting our demands,” Maroudas said.

He added that farmers would also seek to block roads across the country in the buildup to the Athens rally.

So far, protesters have confined their protests to relatively brief blocks of mostly local roads, while police have prevented efforts to disrupt traffic on key highways.

 

Society
Mayor Says Water Pipeline to Aegina Island Burst, Wasn’t Sabotaged

ATHENS - An underwater pipeline from the Greek coast to the island of Aegina that’s 30 miles away that was believed to have been sabotaged, cutting off supplies, burst because of technical faults, Mayor Giannis Zorbas told a municipal council.

Politics
Greek Shipper Star Bulk Will Avoid Red Sea Over Yemen Houthi Attacks
Society
Greece Dealing With Bombings, More Threats Against Ministries, Courts

Winter Storm Hits Northeast, Causing Difficult Driving, Closed Schools, Canceled Flights

HARTFORD, Conn. — Parts of the Northeast were hit Tuesday by a snowstorm that canceled flights and schools and prompted warnings for people to stay off the roads, while some areas that anticipated heavy snow were getting less than that as the weather pattern changed.

Maria Sakkari and her coach, Tom Hill, are splitting up after working together for six years that included two Grand Slam semifinal appearances and a career-best ranking of No.

NEW YORK  — Thom Browne, ever the master showman of American fashion, closed out New York Fashion Week on a blustery day with his own wintry landscape, blanketing the floor with fake snow and presenting his latest inventive designs to the words of Edgar Allan Poe’s chilling “The Raven.

