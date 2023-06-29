Greek Far-Right Extremist Elections Win Reflected European Trend

Politics

Among the three far-right parties that got Parliament in Greece’s second round of elections June 25 was the Spartiates (Spartans) party. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The Radical Right’s rise in Greece, with three extremist parties gaining seats in the Parliament – more than 10 percent – was like others across Europe with those elements also gaining in popularity.

The Spartans, Greek Solution and the ultra-religious Niki party got almost 13 percent of the vote as well, in what political analysts said was likely the most significant of far-right wins across the continent.

That even overshadowed the expected runaway win by the former ruling New Democracy, which got 40.5 percent of the vote and a majority 158 seats in the 300-member Parliament, noted NBC News in a review.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/election-greece-right-wing-spartans-trend-europe-italy-lepen-vox-rcna91094

And lurking behind it was a jailed former spokesman for the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn whose previous lawmakers and dozens of members are with him in prison cells but their influence reaching into the ranks of Greek society.

The Spartans got 12 seats and six are being taken by former members of the Hellenes (Greeks) party organized by Ilias Kasidiaris from jail after it was banned by Parliament and the courts from running.

That backfired and propelled them to winning places in Parliament where, along with the other far-right groups, will have no real power but be given a pulpit to make their extremist voices heard, including anti-refugee screeds.

Kasidiaris tweeted his support and congratulations from prison, where he is serving a 13-year sentence for his part for being part of a criminal gang, Golden Dawn members having attacked migrants among their acts.

Marta Lorimer, an expert in far-right politics in Europe at the London School of Economics, said that the success of the radical right in Greece and elsewhere has pushed center-right parties like New Democracy further right.

Indeed, the Conservatives already had taken in several far-right politicians who jumped ship from other parties and one of them, Makis Voridis – who had an association with military junta leader George Papadopoulos – is a State Minister.

“The main challenge is that you have a center right that’s copying the messaging of the far right. The prime minister can now say that the election results show people want more far-right policies,” said Lorimer.

“It’s true that these parties are doing better than before, but for me it’s more the case that the people in the middle might see this (far-right extremism) as helpful. To me that’s more worrying,” she added.

Georgios Samaras, an expert in Greek politics and political economy at Kings College, London, said some Greek radical parties would be banned in Germany, where the use of extremist symbols, including the swastika, is outlawed.

“That is why Greece stands out: neo-Nazis are re-emerging into politics after the leaders were convicted (for being part of )] right-wing criminal organization,” Samaras said.

“And yes, there is a right-wing turn in Europe, but Greece is something more extreme than Finland, for example, or Spain, or Germany with AfD. We are seeing something new emerging in European politics,” he added.

In Greece, the 241,000 people who voted for the Spartans “are actually committed neo-Nazi supporters,” according to Samaras, despite Greece having suffered atrocities at the hands of Nazis during World War II.

“People know what Golden Dawn is,” he said. “Golden Dawn was convicted as a criminal organization, it orchestrated the murders of several people and has participated in several anti-migration activities over the past 10 years.”

In total, far-right groups won 664,000 votes in a country that covers a large area but has a population of just 10 million and still vivid memories of what the Nazis wrought in WWII, that ideology oddly embraced by some in Greece.