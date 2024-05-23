Greek Family-Owned Pantry Pizza Offers Robust Catering Menu for All Occasions

Pantry Pizza's Cheese Pizza. Photo: Courtesy of Pantry Pizza
DORCHESTER, MA – Pantry Pizza, 931 Dorchester Avenue, a Greek family-owned pizzeria serving the Dorchester, MA, community for over 15 years, offers a new robust catering menu, ideal for any at-home entertaining, along with all its classic pizzeria favorites including an array of thin-crust pizzas with homemade-daily sauces, calzones, subs, wraps, paninis, salads, and its recently-launched Pantry Pizza Bowls.
Pantry Pizza is open seven days a week offering takeout, delivery, and catering services. Orders are accepted online via its website as well as through third-party delivery apps such as DoorDash, Slice, Grubhub, and UberEats.
Offering a wide range of catering options for all event sizes across Boston, Pantry Pizza’s robust catering menu includes entrees, pastas, finger sandwiches, wraps, salads and sides. Highlights include: Entree Trays (by the pound): Steak Tips, Grilled Chicken, Roast Turkey, BBQ Pulled Pork; Pasta Trays (small, medium or large): Choice of Ziti or Spaghetti – Pasta with Sauce or Meatballs, Pasta Chicken Parm, Chicken Broccoli Alfredo, Chicken Parmesan Cutlets, Eggplant Parmesan Cutlets, Sausage, Peppers & Onions; Finger Sandwiches (by the dozen, two dozen minimum per order): White Tuna, Homemade Chicken Salad, Ham & Cheese, Turkey & Cheese, Roast Beef and Cheese; Wrap Trays (six wraps cut in half per tray): Greek, Egg Salad, Tuna Salad, Grilled Veggie, Chicken Salad, Ham & Cheese, Turkey & Cheese, Greek Grilled Chicken, Grilled Chicken Caesar; Salad Tray (small, medium, large): Antipasto, Greek, Garden, Caesar, West Coast; and Side Trays (small or large): French Fries, Roasted Potatoes, Mashed Potatoes, Rice Pilaf, Grilled Vegetables, Mac and Cheese, Jalapeno Poppers, Onion Rings.
Paper goods are available for an additional fee. All catering orders must be placed 24 hours in advance. A 10% gratuity is added to all catering orders.
Hours: Sunday, 11 AM-9:30 PM, and Monday-Saturday 11 AM-10:30 PM.
