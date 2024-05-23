x

May 23, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 75ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

General News

Greek Family-Owned Pantry Pizza Offers Robust Catering Menu for All Occasions

May 23, 2024
By The National Herald
Pantry Pizza_Cheese Pizza
Pantry Pizza's Cheese Pizza. Photo: Courtesy of Pantry Pizza

DORCHESTER, MA – Pantry Pizza, 931 Dorchester Avenue, a Greek family-owned pizzeria serving the Dorchester, MA, community for over 15 years, offers a new robust catering menu, ideal for any at-home entertaining, along with all its classic pizzeria favorites including an array of thin-crust pizzas with homemade-daily sauces, calzones, subs, wraps, paninis, salads, and its recently-launched Pantry Pizza Bowls.

Pantry Pizza is open seven days a week offering takeout, delivery, and catering services. Orders are accepted online via its website as well as through third-party delivery apps such as DoorDash, Slice, Grubhub, and UberEats.

Pantry Pizza’s Corned Beef and Potato Pizza. Photo: Courtesy of Pantry Pizza

Offering a wide range of catering options for all event sizes across Boston, Pantry Pizza’s robust catering menu includes entrees, pastas, finger sandwiches, wraps, salads and sides. Highlights include: Entree Trays (by the pound): Steak Tips, Grilled Chicken, Roast Turkey, BBQ Pulled Pork; Pasta Trays (small, medium or large): Choice of Ziti or Spaghetti – Pasta with Sauce or Meatballs, Pasta Chicken Parm, Chicken Broccoli Alfredo, Chicken Parmesan Cutlets, Eggplant Parmesan Cutlets, Sausage, Peppers & Onions; Finger Sandwiches (by the dozen, two dozen minimum per order): White Tuna, Homemade Chicken Salad, Ham & Cheese, Turkey & Cheese, Roast Beef and Cheese; Wrap Trays (six wraps cut in half per tray): Greek, Egg Salad, Tuna Salad, Grilled Veggie, Chicken Salad, Ham & Cheese, Turkey & Cheese, Greek Grilled Chicken, Grilled Chicken Caesar; Salad Tray (small, medium, large): Antipasto, Greek, Garden, Caesar, West Coast; and Side Trays (small or large): French Fries, Roasted Potatoes, Mashed Potatoes, Rice Pilaf, Grilled Vegetables, Mac and Cheese, Jalapeno Poppers, Onion Rings.

Some of the catering options available at Pantry Pizza. Photo: Courtesy of Pantry Pizza

Paper goods are available for an additional fee. All catering orders must be placed 24 hours in advance. A 10% gratuity is added to all catering orders.

Hours: Sunday, 11 AM-9:30 PM, and Monday-Saturday 11 AM-10:30 PM.

More information is available by phone: 617-282-0033 and online: https://pantrypizza.com.

RELATED

Events
Greek Elder Care Network Presents ‘Eleven Days to the Promised Land’ at QC

NEW YORK – The Greek Elder Care Network, in collaboration with the Hellenic American Project led by Professor Nicholas Alexiou, successfully hosted its second book club event at Queens College on May 11.

Culture
Apos Solo Exhibition at Broome Street Art Gallery in SoHo Opening Night June 1
General News
Performance Record for Angeliki Frangou’s Navios Maritime Partners

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Three Little Piggies at a Yoga Class = Maximum Happiness

SPENCER, Mass. (AP) — Three little piggies went to a yoga class.

DORCHESTER, MA – Pantry Pizza, 931 Dorchester Avenue, a Greek family-owned pizzeria serving the Dorchester, MA, community for over 15 years, offers a new robust catering menu, ideal for any at-home entertaining, along with all its classic pizzeria favorites including an array of thin-crust pizzas with homemade-daily sauces, calzones, subs, wraps, paninis, salads, and its recently-launched Pantry Pizza Bowls.

NEW YORK – Renowned painter Apos (Apostolos Chatzaras) presents his work in the solo exhibition entitled ‘Fighters N' Lovers’ opening Saturday, June 1, 6:30 PM, at the Broome Street Art Gallery, 519 Broome Street in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, one of the most artistic areas in the world.

ATHENS – Navios Maritime Partners L.

C. Dean Metropoulos has made what Babson College is calling a “transformational gift to launch the C.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.