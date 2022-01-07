Economy

ATHENS – Greek exports grew 47,2% in November, but a 63,3% jump in imports during the same month led to a spectacular 93,1% widening of the country’s trade deficit, Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Friday. More specifically, the value of imports totaled 6.666 billion euros in November from 4.082 billion in November 2020, for an increase of 63.3%. Excluding oil products, imports grew 34%, while excluding oil products and ships imports rose 33.7% in November.

The value of exports totaled 3.896 billion euros in November, up 47.2% from the same month last year. Excluding oil products exports grew 31.5% while excluding oil products and ships exports rose 30.5%. The country’s trade deficit totaled 2.770 billion euros in November, up 93.1% from November 2020.

In the January-November period, imports totaled 57.952 billion euros, up 30.5% from the corresponding period last year. Excluding oil products, imports grew 19.7% while excluding oil products and ships imports rose 19.8% in the 11-month period. Exports totaled 36.311 billion euros, up 30.8%, while excluding oil products exports rose 20.2% and excluding oil products and ships exports grew 20.1%. The country’s trade deficit totaled 21.641 billion euros in the January-November period, up 29.9%, excluding oil products the trade deficit rose 18.9% while excluding oil products and ships the deficit rose 19.3%.