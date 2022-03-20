x

Greek Ex-Cop Convicted of Killing Teen, Setting Off Riots, Jailed Again

March 20, 2022
By The National Herald
Epaminondas Korkoneas is escorted by police officers. (Photo by Eurokinissi)
FILE - Epaminondas Korkoneas is escorted by police officers. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – The former police special guard released from jail after being convicted of killing 15-year-old Alexis Grigoropoulos on Dec. 6, 2008, leading to two weeks of riots in the capital, has been returned to prison.

Epameinondas Korkoneas, who was off-duty at the time of the incident, was taken back on a decision by the Supreme Court which overturned another court ruling to let him out.

He will now face new sentencing for shooting and killing of Grigoropoulos, who was hanging out with friends in the downtown district and noted anarchist area of Exarchia.

Supreme Court prosecutor Vassilis Pliotas challenged a 2019 decision by a Court of Appeals to commute Korkoneas’ sentence from life plus 15 years to 13 years, releasing him on grounds he had a clean record before the killing.

That was based on a change in the law passed by the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA downgrading many major crimes to misdemeanors, leading to the release of a man anathema to the left.

The high court said not previously having a criminal record, including not killing anyone else, wasn’t reason enough to let someone out of jail for the shooting death of the teen.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

