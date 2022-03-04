x

March 4, 2022

Greek Evacuation Convoy Has Crossed Ukrainian Border into Moldova

March 4, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ÓÕÍÁÍÔÇÓÇ ÔÏÕ ÕÐÏÕÑÃÏÕ ÅÎÙÔÅÑÉÊÙÍ ÌÅ ÔÏÍ ÏÕÃÑÏ ÏÌÏËÏÃÏ ÔÏÕ ÐÅÔÅÑ ÓÉÃÉÁÑÔÏ (EUROKINISSI/ÔÁÔÉÁÍÁ ÌÐÏËÁÑÇ)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiorgos Kontarinis)

ΑΤΗΕΝS – The convoy which began its journey three days ago in Ukraine transporting personnel from the Greek Consulate General in Mariupol, a number of journalists and some Greek citizens safely crossed the border into Moldova on Friday, said the Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Codenamed ‘Nostos 3’, the operation to partially evacuate the consulate general in Mariupol was spearheaded by the Greek Ambassador to Ukraine Fragkiskos Kostellenos. When it first set off, the motorcade comprised 21 cars carrying 82 people, but more were added on along the way, noted the ministry.

At Moldova, they were welcomed by Greek Ambassador to Romania Sofia Grammata and also by staff from the Greek embassy in Bucharest.

On Twitter, Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias congratulated everyone involved in the evacuation operation, in both the Ukraine and in Athens, especially the foreign ministry’s Secretary General Themistoklis Demiris.

Mariupol’s and Odessa’s respective Consuls General Manolis Androulakis and Dimitris Dochtsis remain at their posts, until further notice, the ministry pointed out.

