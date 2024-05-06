Greek Eurovision Singer Marina Satti Has No Music Boundaries

Music

Marina Satti representing Greece poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden, Sunday, May 5, 2024. (Jessica Gow /TT News Agency via AP)

ATHENS – Greece has won the kitschy pop-song Eurovision song contest only once – Helena Paparizou for the aptly named My Number One in 2005 – in 43 tries but this year Marina Satti is hoping to add another trophy.

She was invited four times by the state broadcaster ERT – which this year named the country’s entry directly without a contest – but turned it down every time. Not any more. She’s on board for this year’s finals in Malmo, Sweden on May 11.

After reviewing several potential songs sent to her she settled on Zari, from a team of collaborators, from among 200 entries. It means “Dice” and she said she had a good feeling it would work.

The song is highly influenced by urban rhythms mixed with ethnic sounds from Greece, as well as from other parts of the globe, and it’ll mark the first time since 2018 that Greece will be represented by a song in Greek, said Eurvision world.

“I have no boundaries when it comes to music. If you take a look at my Spotify playlist you will be listening to stuff that goes from Kanye West to Giannis Kapsalis to MIA. My goal is to connect musical cultures and elements because I strongly believe that every genre has something to offer,” she told the site.

“I’ve had to work a lot with deadlines for the past six months and that was a learning experience for me because, people who know me, know I spend a lot of time on my projects and I cannot finish them without checking a huge amount of times,” she added.

She said that representing Greece is her focus and that when she’s performing she wants viewers watching the contest to say, “Look at what the Greeks did this year,” wanting to sing in Greek.

“That’s also what I do when I tour Europe. I want people to know Greeks better, and I cannot find a better way to do so than to show what we have to offer in music, she said. She added: “Whenever I hear people trying to sing my songs in Greek, I feel the happiest.”