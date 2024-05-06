x

May 6, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Music

Greek Eurovision Singer Marina Satti Has No Music Boundaries

May 6, 2024
By The National Herald
Sweden Eurovision Song Contest
Marina Satti representing Greece poses on the turquoise carpet ahead of the opening ceremony for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, at the Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall, in Malmö, Sweden, Sunday, May 5, 2024. (Jessica Gow /TT News Agency via AP)

ATHENS – Greece has won the kitschy pop-song Eurovision song contest only once – Helena Paparizou for the aptly named My Number One in 2005 – in 43 tries but this year Marina Satti is hoping to add another trophy.

She was invited four times by the state broadcaster ERT – which this year named the country’s entry directly without a contest – but turned it down every time. Not any more. She’s on board for this year’s finals in Malmo, Sweden on May 11.

After reviewing several potential songs sent to her she settled on Zari, from a team of collaborators, from among 200 entries. It means “Dice” and she said she had a good feeling it would work.

Greece Picks Marina Satti as Eurovision 2024 Entry. (Photo: facebook/Marina Satti)

The song is highly influenced by urban rhythms mixed with ethnic sounds from Greece, as well as from other parts of the globe, and it’ll mark the first time since 2018 that Greece will be represented by a song in Greek, said Eurvision world.

https://eurovisionworld.com/esc/marina-satti-from-greece-i-want-people-to-know-greeks-better

“I have no boundaries when it comes to music. If you take a look at my Spotify playlist you will be listening to stuff that goes from Kanye West to Giannis Kapsalis to MIA. My goal is to connect musical cultures and elements because I strongly believe that every genre has something to offer,” she told the site.

“I’ve had to work a lot with deadlines for the past six months and that was a learning experience for me because, people who know me, know I spend a lot of time on my projects and I cannot finish them without checking a huge amount of times,” she added.

She said that representing Greece is her focus and that when she’s performing she wants viewers watching the contest to say, “Look at what the Greeks did this year,” wanting to sing in Greek.

“That’s also what I do when I tour Europe. I want people to know Greeks better, and I cannot find a better way to do so than to show what we have to offer in music, she said. She added: “Whenever I hear people trying to sing my songs in Greek, I feel the happiest.”

RELATED

Cinema
Actor Bernard Hill, of ‘Titanic’ and ‘Lord Of The Rings,’ Has Died at 79

LONDON — Actor Bernard Hill, who delivered a rousing cry before leading his people into battle in “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" and went down with the ship as the captain in “Titanic,” has died.

Cinema
‘I Saw the TV Glow’ is One of 2024’s Buzziest Films. It Took Jane Schoenbrun a Lifetime to Make it
Culture
Museum of Cycladic Art Summer Camp Inspired by Cindy Sherman Exhibition

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

On D-Day, 19-Year-Old Medic Charles Shay was Ready to Give His Life, and Save as Many as He Could

BRETTEVILLE-L'ORGUEILLEUSE, France (AP) — On D-Day, Charles Shay was a 19-year-old U.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ all-out focus on an economic acceleration and reaching out for more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) had worked so well that Greece saw a 62 percent increase from 2021-23, and a $6.

ATHENS - Greece has won the kitschy pop-song Eurovision song contest only once - Helena Paparizou for the aptly named My Number One in 2005 - in 43 tries but this year Marina Satti is hoping to add another trophy.

ATHENS - Having driven out Uber’s basic service - wanting a monopoly without competition - Greece’s taxi drivers have also been notorious for not paying taxes but now are the target of inspectors wanting to rein them in.

NEW YORK – Archbishop Elpidophoros of America presided over the Resurrection service at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in Manhattan the night of May 4/5.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.