Greek EU Lawmaker Kaili Warned Not to Talk About Bribery Scandal

Politics

FILE - In this photo provided by the European Parliament, Greek politician and European Parliament Vice-President Eva Kaili speaks during the European Book Prize award ceremony in Brussels, Dec. 7, 2022. (European Parliament via AP)

ATHENS – European Parliament member Eva Kaili, charged in a bribery scandal that rocked the institution but released from detention and back to her position, could face legal action if she talks about it, one of her lawyers said.

She was stripped of her position as a Vice-President and POLITICO reported that the lawyer, who wasn’t identified, said she could be “threatened with being put back in prison if she makes any comment, direct or indirect, about her case to the media,” in an email to a European Parliament committee.

The scandal broke when police found bags of cash in the homes and offices of several European Parliament members and aides in December 2022, including Kaili and her partner and former parliamentary assistant Francesco Giorgi.

He said he was responsible and tried to absolve her of any involvement or blame although she was also caught with cash and is accused of money laundering, corruption, and colluding with Qatar, Morocco and Mauritania for payoffs so they could gain influence in the Parliament.

The European Parliament plenary in Strasbourg approved the lifting of immunity for Kaili following a request by the European Prosecutor over a case related to management of allowances to parliamentary assistants, not the scandal.

The case had been initiated in December 2022 by the European Prosecutor, who was investigating possible fraud against the European Union’s budget over allowances for MEPs and their assistants.