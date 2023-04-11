Greek Essay Contest Results from St. Photios National Shrine in Florida

United States

Left to right: Yiannis Mendes of Dunlap, CA, Christos Argyropoulos of Hoover, AL, and Ava Savvis of Westfield, NJ, were each awarded $500 in the 2023 Metropolitan Iakovos Memorial Greek Language Scholarship Essay Contest. (Photo: Courtesy of Saint Photios Greek Orthodox National Shrine)

AUGUSTINE, FL – The 2023 Metropolitan Iakovos Memorial Greek Language Scholarship Essay Contest results were announced on April 10 with Ava Savvis of Westfield, NJ, Yiannis Mendes of Dunlap, CA, and Christos Argyropoulos of Hoover, AL, each awarded $500 for their respective essays.

This annual contest, held by the Saint Photios Greek Orthodox National Shrine, is open to young persons ages 13-19 of the United States and Canada.

A Certificate of Participation signed by His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America and Metropolitan Dimitrios of Xanthos will be sent to the participants.

The Greek language essays, like the English essay contest, asked the writer to reflect upon the circumstances and situation of the early Greek immigrants who came to America as indentured servants and the legacy of their family or friend’s immigrant story, specifically, what was met upon arrival in the New World and what course their lives took.

The annual contest is chaired by Stella Kokolis, M.Ed., President of the Federation of Hellenic-American Educators, and donor of the award for the contest. It was decided that all three essays “are beyond evaluation; they are to be published! The three of them are excellent, A+++. Bravo to the students. Each essayist will receive a $500 award!”

The St. Photios National Shrine commemorates the first Hellenic settlers to arrive in the New World, as well as celebrating the many immigrants to the United States and their experience in this nation.