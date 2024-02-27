Greek Envoy Says EU Will Give Frozen Russian Assets to Help Ukraine

Politics

FILE - Flags wave at the memorial site for those killed during the war, near Maidan Square in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

ATHENS – Greece’s Special Envoy to Ukraine Spyridon Lambridis said he believes the European Union will agree to use profits from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine continue its battle against an invasion in its third year.

In an interview with Agence France-Presse noted by European Pravda, he said

that the EU is approaching a consensus on how to use the seized assets to create a fund to support Ukraine. “I think this is a matter of months,” he said.

He said that it could produce between 50-60 billion euros ($54.26-$65.11 billion.) “This is a small thing, but it is at least a step towards showing them (Russians) look what you’ve done,” Lambridis added.

https://news.yahoo.com/greece-estimates-eu-receive-50-200215321.html

But he said there could be retaliation against the confiscation of Russian assets, as it contradicts international law and will in turn lead to the Russia taking western assets in that country.

“Of course, the Russians will react to this). But even if they sue us in international courts, I think we will win,” he said. The European Council earlier adopted a decision that brings closer the creation of a mechanism for using the excess profits of frozen Russian assets in the EU for the benefit of Ukraine.