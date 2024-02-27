x

February 27, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Politics

Greek Envoy Says EU Will Give Frozen Russian Assets to Help Ukraine

February 27, 2024
By The National Herald
UKRAINE-MEMORIAL1
FILE - Flags wave at the memorial site for those killed during the war, near Maidan Square in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

ATHENS – Greece’s Special Envoy to Ukraine Spyridon Lambridis said he believes the European Union will agree to use profits from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine continue its battle against an invasion in its third year.

In an interview with Agence France-Presse noted by European Pravda, he said

that the EU is approaching a consensus on how to use the seized assets to create a fund to support Ukraine. “I think this is a matter of months,” he said.

He said that it could produce between 50-60 billion euros ($54.26-$65.11 billion.) “This is a small thing, but it is at least a step towards showing them (Russians) look what you’ve done,” Lambridis added.

https://news.yahoo.com/greece-estimates-eu-receive-50-200215321.html

But he said there could be retaliation against the confiscation of Russian assets, as it contradicts international law and will in turn lead to the Russia taking western assets in that country.

“Of course, the Russians will react to this). But even if they sue us in international courts, I think we will win,” he said. The European Council earlier adopted a decision that brings closer the creation of a mechanism for using the excess profits of frozen Russian assets in the EU for the benefit of Ukraine.

RELATED

Politics
Politico Spotlights Athens’ New Mayor Haris Doukas

ATHENS - “Haris Doukas has achieved the impossible” – begins Nektaria Stamouli’s article in Politico about the new mayor of Athens, following her headline: ‘The man who came from nowhere to run Athens’.

Society
Train Crash Victims Families Want Immunity Lifted for MP’s, Ministers
Economy
Greek Minister Says Consumers Will See 15% Price Cuts for Basic Goods

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

By Defining Sex, Some States Are Denying Transgender People Legal Recognition

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Mack Allen, an 18-year-old high school senior from Kansas, braces for sideways glances, questioning looks and snide comments whenever he has to hand over his driver's license, which still identifies him as female.

NICOSIA - Almost 3 ½ years after ending a scandal-ridden program offering residency, citizenship and valuable European Union passport to wealthy foreign investors, Cyprus has a revised Golden Visa program enticing them.

ATHENS - Greece’s Special Envoy to Ukraine Spyridon Lambridis said he believes the European Union will agree to use profits from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine continue its battle against an invasion in its third year.

ATHENS - In the wake of a record heat wave in July 2023 that saw temperatures hit as high as 111 degrees in some parts of the country, Greece will face a hotter feature because of the impact of climate change, a report has warned.

It may seem – comparatively – like a small decision, but it isn't.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.