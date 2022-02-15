Greek Enterprises Resilient & Dynamic, Says Greek FinMin

Economy

ATHENS – “The figures released on enterprises’ turnover highlight their resilience and they dynamism,” Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Tuesday, adding: “They also signal strong prospects of further growth in 2022.”

In an announcement, Staikouras noted that the data released by Hellenic Statistical Authority showing that Greek enterprises’ turnover grew by 15.5 billion euros in 2021 compared with 2019 was another positive development in the Greek economy. “Today’s encouraging data are not an isolated development, but the continuation of a series of positive economic data announced recently showing the correctness and efficiency of the government’s economic policy,” the FinMin said. He added that these data will not lead to complacency as the government fully realized the challenges lying ahead stemming from the pandemic crisis and the strong and bigger than expected inflationary pressures.