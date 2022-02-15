x

February 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.14 USD

NYC 20ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Economy

Greek Enterprises Resilient & Dynamic, Says Greek FinMin

February 15, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Staikouras
Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

ATHENS – “The figures released on enterprises’ turnover highlight their resilience and they dynamism,” Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Tuesday, adding: “They also signal strong prospects of further growth in 2022.”

In an announcement, Staikouras noted that the data released by Hellenic Statistical Authority showing that Greek enterprises’ turnover grew by 15.5 billion euros in 2021 compared with 2019 was another positive development in the Greek economy. “Today’s encouraging data are not an isolated development, but the continuation of a series of positive economic data announced recently showing the correctness and efficiency of the government’s economic policy,” the FinMin said. He added that these data will not lead to complacency as the government fully realized the challenges lying ahead stemming from the pandemic crisis and the strong and bigger than expected inflationary pressures.

RELATED

Society
Greece: 21,412 New COVID Cases on Tuesday, 77 Deaths

ATHENS - Greece confirmed 21,412 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 32 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

Society
Couple Charged with Gruesome Murder of 7-Year-Old Boy Taken to Jail
Economy
HRADF Launches Tender Process for Mega-Yacht Marina in Corfu

Top Stories

Politics

KYIV - The Greek foreign ministry on Monday expressed its deep sorrow over the sudden death of two Greek expatriates and the injury of two others in the village Graninta in Ukraine, which is close to the cοntact line at East Ukraine.

Sciences

ATHENS – Lucy Xu, Founder & CEO of The Port Global, spoke with The National Herald about the new Greek Tech Guide 2022 which includes useful information for tech communities, investors, and the Greek diaspora, among others.

Society

ATHENS - The start of direct flights from the United States to Greece on March 7, earlier than any other year, "amounts to a vote of confidence to our country by a key market that adds high value to Greek tourism," Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Monday.

General News

Church

Video

Putin: Russia Ready to Discuss Confidence-Building Measures

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Moscow is ready for talks with the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings