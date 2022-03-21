x

March 21, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 43ºF

Economy

Greek Energy Min Visits IGB Project at Komotini with Bulgarian PM

March 21, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΘΕΩΡΗΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΠΡΟΟΔΟΥ ΤΩΝ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΩΝ ΣΕ ΕΡΓΟΤΑΞΙΟ ΤΟΥ ΕΛΛΗΝΟΒΟΥΛΓΑΡΙΚΟΥ ΑΓΩΓΟΥ ΦΥΣΙΚΟΥ ΑΕΡΙΟΥ IGB. (ΓΡ. ΤΥΠΟΥ ΥΠ. ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΟΣ ΚΑΙ ΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΑΣ / EUROKINISSI)
Skrekas visits IGB project's measuring station at Komotini with Bulgarian PM Petkov. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

KOMOTINI – The IGB Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria is a tremendously significant project, said Greece’s Energy & Environment Minister Kostas Skrekas, speaking at the city of Komotini on Monday.

Acocompanied by his Bulgarian counterpart Alexander Nikolov and also by the Prime Minister of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov, Skrekas visited the project’s measuring station at Komotini.

“Completion of the project will significantly increase the region’s geopolitical importance, and will help diversify energy sources,” he noted.

After inspecting the unfolding construction project carried out by Greece’s AVAX construction group, Skrekas pointed out that the 182km pipeline “helps towards becoming independent from Russian gas, and to improve the competitiveness of the two countries. It also enhances liquidity in energy transfer – and this pushes energy prices down.”

The Greek minister also mentioned the new interconnecting power line project between Greece and Bulgaria, Maritsa East 1 (BG) – Nea Santa (EL), which, when completed, it will “almost quadruple the capacity of electricity transmission to and from Bulgaria and Greece, in order to reduce energy prices, and to take advantage of each country’s competitive advantage.”

Bulgarian Prime Minister Petkov noted that while Bulgaria will import natural gas from this pipeline, it will be able to export electricity to Greece at the same time. This, he added, is creating “a common economic area, where we will feel stronger, with greater potential for diversification in energy sources.”

Petkov also expressed his conviction that the project will have been completed by June this year, as promised, he noted, by the constructor company.

RELATED

Society
Greece: 23,529 New COVID Cases on Monday, 58 Deaths

ATHENS - Greece confirmed 23,529 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 32 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday.

Politics
Greece Sends Condolences to China over Plane Crash
Politics
Sources: Greece Enhancing Its Int’l Presence through Initiatives and Contacts

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

“No City Anymore”: Mariupol Survivors Take Train to Safety

LVIV, Ukraine — The heat on the train was as thick as the anxiety.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings