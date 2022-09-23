x

September 23, 2022

Greek Employment Balance Positive in Jan-Aug

September 23, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Labour Employment Office (OAED). (Photo by Eurokinissi. Yiannis Panagopoulos)
Labour Employment Office (OAED). (Photo by Eurokinissi. Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – Greek employment balance was positive in the first eight months of the year, but was negative in August, official figures showed on Friday.

A report by the “Ergani” IT system, showed that new hirings totaled 1,917,971 in the January-August period, while retirements/lay offs totaled 1,680,746 in the same period, leaving a positive balance of 237,225 job positions.

In August, new hirings totaled 197,982 and retirements/lay offs amounted to 230,948, leaving a negative balance of 32,966 job positions in the month.

