x

May 10, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Politics

Greek Embassy in Kyiv Reopens with Essential Staff

May 10, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ÓÕÍÁÍÔÇÓÇ ÔÏÕ ÕÐÏÕÑÃÏÕ ÅÎÙÔÅÑÉÊÙÍ ÌÅ ÔÏÍ ÏÕÃÑÏ ÏÌÏËÏÃÏ ÔÏÕ ÐÅÔÅÑ ÓÉÃÉÁÑÔÏ (EUROKINISSI/ÔÁÔÉÁÍÁ ÌÐÏËÁÑÇ)
Greek Foreign Ministry. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – The Greek embassy in Kyiv, whose executives had left the city for security reasons shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, is reopening in the city with the necessary staff, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The embassy, together with the consulate general in Odessa, which is operating normally, will continue to provide all possible assistance to Greek citizens, as well as to expatriates in Ukraine.

RELATED

Society
Andreas Dracopoulos Takls about SNF Health Initiative in Blue Magazine

ATHENS - The latest issue of Aegean Airlines' Blue magazine features two interviews that spotlight the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Health Initiative: one interview with SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos and another with Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano.

Politics
US Amb George Tsunis Presented His Credentials to Greek President
Politics
The Debate of the US-Greece Defense Pact in the Committee of Defense

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Giannis Antetokounmpo Mural in Milwaukee Complete

MILWAUKEE- There's now an enormous three-story realistic mural of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in downtown Milwaukee.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings