Greek Embassy Delivers Demarche to Turkish FM over Refusal of Entry to Tzitzikostas in Izmir

Politics

ATHENS – The Greek Embassy to Turkey has delivered a demarche to the Turkish foreign ministry over the incident where Central Macedonia Region Governor Apostolos Tzitzikostas was refused entry into Izmir on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Following up a protest made orally, the Greek Ambassador Christodoulos Lazaris also delivered a demarche in writing on Wednesday, in the form of a note verbale.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias had already announced on Monday that the Greek Embassy in Ankara will demand for explanations from Turkey via note verbale, underlining that “Mr. Tzitzikostas was in Izmir as the chair of a European body and not as a Greek regional governor”.