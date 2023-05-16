Greek Elections Unlikely to Bring Winner, Second Round Needed

Politics

ATHENS – Greeks will head to the ballot box May 21 for what’s expected to be only the first round of voting and an inconclusive result because of a change in electoral laws and so many parties on a path to stay in Parliament.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis wants to continue his single-party rule but the elections this time will take place without giving the winner a 50-seat bonus in the 300-member Parliament.

That’s because of a change made by the former ruling and now major opposition SYRIZA designed to create coalitions, but with rivals now bickering so much the leading parties don’t want to deal with each other.

Unless whomever wins – Mitsotakis’ New Democracy was leading by about 6 percent in recent surveys – chooses or can find a partner, or two, then a second round will be held July 2 in another attempt to form a government.

Surveys show that the winner could, however, still not be able to gain enough seats in Parliament if the third-place party in polls, the PASOK-KINAL Movement for change, is willing to be a junior partner.

The second round will provide a sliding scale of up to 50 seats in Parliament and provide a better chance of a winner being able to set up a single-party government under a New Democracy amended passed during its term.

In a review, Yahoo News pointed to the dilemma and likelihood of more than one ballot which would mean having a temporary government in the interim and perpetuating the stalemate, possibly for months.

https://news.yahoo.com/greeces-mitsotakis-eyes-term-uncertain-055219557.html

Mitsotakis is banking on an economic recovery to bring him back after surveys showed voters have set aside concerns about a surveillance scandal and train tragedy that killed 57, blamed largely on his government.

SYRIZA leader and former premier Alexis Tsipras, who lost ground after breaking essentially all his major promises during a 4 1/2-year run, including imposing austerity he swore to resist, is trying for a comeback but is behind.

“Democracy strikes back to topple the rotten regime ruling over us,” he said on the campaign trail, confident he would win but at the same time urging voters not to listen to polls showing he’s trailing.

This time could be a repeat of 2012 elections when it took two attempts to bring a government led by New Democracy with a partner – its ideological enemy – the PASOK Socialists who went against anti-austerity vows to join, and a third party, DIMAR, that’s now gone.

JUMPING THROUGH HOOPS

That led to PASOK’s demise before what’s left of it merged with KINAL to create a center-left party that has garnered only about 10 percent of the vote but could be a catalyst in helping form a government.

The Socialists are now led by Member of the European Parliament Nikos Androulakis – whose phone had been bugged by the National Intelligence Service EYP and who said he won’t work with either Mitsotakis nor Tsipras.

“We will fight against anyone who undermines the public interest,” said Androulakis, his refusal to be a part of any government with Mitsotakis or Tsipras – unless he changes his mind – creating another obstacle.

Mitsotakis, painted by Tsipras as an out-of-touch elitist, raised the minimum wage three weeks before the elections and is promising more benefits to the young, who mostly gravitate toward the Leftists.

I’ve always believed that two four-year terms are required for someone to change Greece,” he said, indicating that four years alone isn’t enough, and that only his party should be brought back now.

Tsipras said he would fight inflation that’s already lessening and take on business cartels – he broke his vow previously to “crush the oligarchs” – and that he would increasing spending on public education and raises wages.

Voters have been buried in so many promises that Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras warned there’s not enough money to meet them but candidates have been able to rely on voters forgetting what they vowed.

Where does that leave them? About 12 percent are undecided and are the likely catalyst to affecting or determining the outcome even if it takes more than one round to do it.

“For the first time in my life, I have not yet decided who to vote for. Maybe I will cast a blank ballot,” Andreas, a 30-year-old former SYRIZA supporter told the news site about his dilemma.

“Who thinks of us? (Campaign) promises are not kept and our daily life gets worse by the year,” said Nikos Dimitriadis, 62, complaining that pensions aren’t enough to get by on even after being raised by Mitsotakis.

Mitsotakis has never lost an election against Tsipras, beating him three times – at national, local and European level and taunted him, saying that, “In the US, when we played (pickup) basketball, it was ‘lose and you’re out.”